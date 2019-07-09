CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple kills $999 MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook

Apple just raised the starting price of buying a Mac.

Apple Macbook 12-inch 2017

The 12-inch MacBook is no more. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple upgraded its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops on Tuesday, but it appears that another notebook has vanished from the company's site. The smallest of the MacBooks and cheapest MacBook Air are now gone.

The $999 MacBook Air is no longer available on the Apple website as of Tuesday. Now, the starting price for the thinner notebook is $1,099. Also gone from the site is the 12-inch MacBook. It launched 2015 and got updated for 2016 and 2017. 

Google searches for either MacBook still show the laptops available on Apple's site. However, clicking on the search results for the discontinued notebooks will redirect you to the company's Mac landing page

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Originally published July 9, 6:23 a.m.
Update, 7:38 a.m. PT: Adds MacBook Air info.

