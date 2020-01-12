Getty

Mothers can be notoriously difficult to shop for on their birthdays or basically any holiday, but we've got some great gift ideas here, whether you're looking for something special for your own mom, a matriarch figure in your life or maybe even for someone you know who is pregnant for the very first time.

I'm a working mom with two kids, so I have some insight into finding great gift ideas for your momma. These are not only thoughtful, they're practical and aimed at making life easier, with more possibilities.

Mother knows best -- but we can use a little help from Google now and then. Google Nest Hub is a great gift that's part digital photo frame, part kitchen countertop companion, and one of the best sentimental gifts for mom. Using voice and touch, mom can quickly pull up a cooking video on YouTube, make phone calls, look through photo after photo, and keep track of the family calendar, making it a great gift for moms with lots on their plates (which, let's be real, is all of us). You can even give the whole set to grandma for the perfect sharing of photos via a Live Albums folder. The only thing this doesn't do is pour a glass (or bottle) of wine for you! Perfect for the wired mom with several smart gadgets, the Hub also serves as a control panel. It's a one-of-a-kind gift, and CNET's top pick for a perfect smart display at the moment. Read our Google Nest Hub review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not sure if it's time to buy mom a smartwatch, consider this: The new Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on screen, so you can see the time at all times. That means its one less thing to slow mom down and keep her from being all set. This thoughtful gadget is perfect for a woman on the go and is way more useful than a more traditional bracelet. It will definitely make mom's life easier. Read our Apple Watch Series 5 review.

David Carnoy/CNET There's no stopping the chaos at home. But mom can at least tune it out with the Beats Solo Pro on-ear, noise-canceling headphones, which makes the set a great gift for quieting the constant madness. The premium headphone set is compact and travel-friendly with a folding design, perfect for moms on the go. It's the first Beats on-ear headphone set to feature active noise cancellation. Maybe now mom will be able to hear her own thoughts.

Moshi If mom needs to lug around a computer daily, help her keep organized in style with a perfect laptop bag like the Moshi Treya Lite. The pretty satchel is made from vegan leather and includes a sleeve to fit a 13-inch laptop. Included straps and multiple attachment points give mom the choice to wear it as a shoulder bag, a messenger, a backpack, or a typical handbag. The stylish clutch is also removable. It can also be personalized -- mix and match the color of the straps, bag and clutch for a gift with some unique pizzazz. It'll also keep her hands free to clutch a cup of coffee or tea, and caffeine always makes travel less of a hassle.

Mark Licea/CNET Finding time to get to the gym is hard, but if the family already owns a Switch game system, she can work out on her own time with this fitness-focused roleplaying game set. A pilates wheel accessory and motion sensors keep pushing players to break a sweat, crushing enemies while sculpting abs. It's a real workout, with a fun quest that helps distract from those discouraging out-of-shape feelings. And if the kids want to jump in and compete with mom, she can get her gains while gaining family time. Bonus: After all that exercise, mom is definitely going to be able to relax a bit and read a book or get a good night's sleep.

