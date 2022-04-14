13 Skin Care Gifts for Better Skin in 2022

Gift Guide

Good skin care isn't a walk in the park. Every person's skin care routine includes a range of products, tools and methods in order to maintain healthy and bright skin. And when it comes to finding the best skin care products on the market, it can also be a little overwhelming, especially if you or someone you know loves to switch their products up regularly.

We've made things easier for you by selecting a few skin care essentials at different prices to get you started on finding the perfect present for yourself or someone you care about.

Amazon If you're looking for an easier and more affordable way to tackle dark spots and acne, this microdermabrasion starter kit from Neutrogena can help tackle those issues. This kit comes with an applicator and one month of rejuvenation puffs to reduce age spots and more.

Amazon Buttah is a brand owned by Dorion Renaud, a model and actor known for NBC's Extra and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. His skin care line is all about natural ingredients that target dryness, discoloration, oiliness and blemishes for all skin tones.

UnSun This sunscreen not only moisturizes your skin, it also protects you from the sun. Anyone interested in buying this sunscreen will find that it is made from dark skin tones to light. Even better, when you use this sunscreen, you won't be left with a white cast like some other mineral sunscreens will do.

Sephora This mask is soaked in nutrients for different needs. This particular mask is for reducing dark circles, dryness and dullness and is made for normal, dry, combination and oily skin.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Wash your face as usual and follow up with this mask for five minutes for a softer face. What makes this mask fun to use is the magnetic properties that can be wiped off with a magnet, leaving less mess than a traditional mask.

Amazon The benefits of microneedling are reduction of hyperpigmentation and scars. This tool is a bit advanced, so people who've done microneedling before usually can get the rhythm down pretty quickly. This professional kit comes with 20 replacement pieces and a derma pen. Microneedling is a great alternative for people who can't get chemical peels.

PMD Beauty There's nothing like a deep clean from a brush. This one has soft silicon bristles that are easy to clean after each use, and its ergonomic design makes it easy to hold and maneuver across your face.

SolaWave If you're interested in trying red light therapy to reduce scars and discoloration over time, this skin care wand is a great option. The SolaWave is a four-in-one wand that massages, releases microcurrents and warm heat as you go across your skin. This tool won't provide results overnight, however. With the Amazon coupon, this item is $20 cheaper than it is on SolaWave's website.

Londontown USA Some body butter is even richer than lotions. Typically, body butters are simply whipped butters like shea, mango, avocado and more. This one is no different, but it can do a good job at moisturizing your skin by melting away as you go.

OneSkin OneSkin's OS-01 is a topical supplement that doesn't replace all of your other skin regimens or treatments; rather, it adds to it. Think of this topical supplement like a vitamin -- you use it everyday so that you're getting the help you need for your skin, like increasing epidermal thickness, collagen production and improving skin texture.

First Aid Beauty The original Ultra Repair Cream is unscented, but scents such as vanilla, pear, plum and others are available. This cream targets wrinkles, redness and eczema and is ideal for people with dry or normal skin.

Spongelle Hand care is indeed skin care and if you want something that moisturizes even the driest hands, this hand cream is a good choice. There's several scents, and one tube can last at least two to three months if you're applying it in smaller doses.

Amazon This skin care kit reduces fine lines and moisturizes your skin while fighting wrinkles and slowing aging. Each product is all about retaining moisture and increasing skin suppleness. Each step serves a specific purpose: the first is hydration, followed by moisturizing and brightening, then skin firming, and finally hydrating and nourishing to seal everything in.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.