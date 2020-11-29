Best gaming accessories deals on Cyber Monday: Xbox controllers, gaming mice and more

Deal Savings Price















Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The holiday season can be a great time to pick up some sweet, sweet discounts on some great gaming gear. Black Friday has passed, but with everyone gearing up for Cyber Monday, there are fantastic deals available on controllers, mechanical keyboards, mice, headsets, monitors and more.

You won't find reduced prices on this year's hottest products like the Xbox Series X, Series S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or their newest accessories, or on the latest RTX 30-series Nvidia GPUs and AMD Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs -- if you can even find any of them in stock. Nor are there any reasonable deals, as far as I can tell, on any graphics cards. Even the old models seem overpriced for what they offer.

Read more: Black Friday 2020 Switch game deals: Walmart is dropping Mario, Zelda and more to $30 starting Wednesday

All that said, it was hard to winnow things down -- there are a ton of good prices, notably from Logitech, Razer and HyperX -- so be on the lookout for those. All of these are available now, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more as the discount season progresses.

Josh Goldman/CNET Featured on our list of best Nintendo Switch controllers, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless is the closest you'll find to Nintendo's own Pro. It's normally sold for around $40-$50, so even if you're technically not saving $30, it's still another $10 off. How low the price is depends on which model you buy, from Pokemon to Overwatch.

Microsoft Gaming controllers don't last forever and eventually you'll need a replacement. This deal slices $20 off the regular price so you can stock up. It's not the new controller that comes with the Xbox Series X and S, but it's still one of the best.

Logitech Ask any gamer who makes the best wireless accessories and Logitech's Lightspeed line is usually at the top of the list for keyboards and mice. A bunch of its gaming gear is on sale right now, but the G502 is one of the most highly recommended in its class, so it's a good time to snap one up.

Josh Goldman/CNET The Kain 120 Aimo is one of our picks for best budget gaming mice, and that's at $70. For its seemingly perpetual discount down to $30, it's a no-brainer buy if you're on a budget.

LG This monitor from 2017 is no spring chicken, but for its sub-$400 discounted price you get quite a bit: quad-HD resolution (2,560x1,440) and 144Hz refresh with AMD FreeSync support.

Logitech Lauded by the car aficionados at our sister site Roadshow as one of the best racing wheels they've tried, the Xbox One-compatible G920 and PS4-compatible G29 have earned some attractive Black Friday savings.

SteelSeries SteelSeries makes some of our favorite PC gaming accessories, and the company has bundled three of its newest budget offerings into a single package -- the Arctis 1 headset, Apex 3 mechanical keyboard and Rival 3 mouse -- and lopped $30 off the price for Black Friday.

HyperX One of our favorite budget wired Xbox headsets is even cheaper right now. It's basic and has the build quality of a $40 headset, but it's comfortable, with good audio quality and microphone performance.

Razer Razer may have updated its BlackWidow keyboard line this year, but the model it replaced is still a contender, especially at this price. Note that the price only applies to the model with the Razer Green switches (tactile and clicky).