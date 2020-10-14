Best Canada Prime Day 2020 deals: Fire TV Cube for CA$100, Kindle Paperwhite for CA$105, Echo Dot drops to CA$25 and more

Deal Savings Price

















Amazon Prime Day

Shopping bonanza Amazon Prime Day 2020 is now in full swing in countries around the world, and Canada is no exception. The two-day shopping event is offering a huge selection of great deals, and runs through the end of the day (Pacific Time) Wednesday, Oct. 14. To help you find the best discounts, we've pulled some the most notable deals we're seeing at Amazon Canada, including on Echo and Fire TV products and compiled them below. (Check out Amazon Canada's press release for the full list of discounts the retailer has promised.)

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of this update, but are subject to change. As more deals become available, we'll update this story.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET As in the US, Amazon's smallest Echo display device is already available at a discount, returning to its lowest ever price of CA$60. That's a whopping 40% off. The price is expected to stay at this level now through Oct. 14. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon Normally running about CA$150, you can get nearly 30% off the Fire TV Cube with hands-free control via Alexa Voice Remote. The Cube also comes with 16GB of storage.

Amazon Prices for the Eufy Security wireless video doorbell have been dropping steadily since March, but are bottoming out for Prime Day with a 30% cut from their summer price of CA$330. If you're looking for a cost-conscious competitor to Ring and other wireless doorbell systems with a monthly cost, the battery-powered Eufy Security comes with no monthly fee and could be just the deal for you.

Amazon D-Link's mydlink outdoor Wi-Fi camera hasn't been this inexpensive since July. The Alexa-compatible camera offers 360 degrees of HD pan and tilt views, along with 5M night vision, automatic motion tracking and the option to record video to either cloud or local microSD storage. It's recently been hovering at CA$80, but you've got until Thursday to pick it up for just CA$50.

Chris Monroe/CNET The bigger Echo Show will also be discounted from its current CA$170 to CA$90, matching its lowest ever price. Expect this price to hit on Tuesday. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With its glare-proof screen and waterproof body, the Paperwhite is the best value in Amazon's e-reader line, especially when you can get it at a discount. Starting Tuesday, it drops to its best-ever price of CA$105.

Amazon This isn't the fancy new spherical Echo Dot that was just announced for 2020. But the 2018 Echo Dot "puck" handles the same voice assistant basics and doubles as a perfectly capable Bluetooth speaker, and it's now down to the lowest price we've seen. Read our Echo Dot review.

Prime Day Canada deals no longer available

These deals were available earlier, but have either sold out or the prices have gone up. We're including them here in case more inventory becomes available at the original sale price.

Amazon Samsung's 40-inch LED Smart TV is seeing a sharp Prime Day price cut. The cost of the 1080p-resolution TV has recently fluctuated between CA$350 and CA$400, but you can snag it today for about 20% less.

Amazon While the K-Mini has dropped a little in price since its peak of CA$90 in September, coffee lovers can snap one up today for nearly 50% off it's recent going rate. The single-serving deal is set to expire Wednesday.

Amazon With light- and slow-cooking settings, the 1,800-watt Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro boasts an Element IQ that controls heating elements with 10 preset functions. Conveniently, the oven's slow cook function will switch to Keep Warm for up to two hours automatically. Note that the price on this model has dropped to CA$250 in the past, but the current price is the lowest it's been since March. Read our review of the Breville Smart Oven Pro's predecessor.