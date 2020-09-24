Amazon announces revamped Echo Dot with Clock speaker

Amazon

Amazon on Thursday unveiled a new version of its Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker. This latest version now has a spherical shape, the same as the company's new Echo Dot. Both products were announced during its fall product launch event for 2020.

In addition to its refreshed shape and LED digital display, the device also has a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. Rounding out the system is a 3-inch woofer to add an extra bit of audio oomph .The price is set at $60 and will ship in three colors: twilight blue, charcoal and glacier white.

You can also buy a child-friendly Kids Edition of the product, with a cute exterior -- panda or tiger -- but minus the clock function. The new Echo Dots are available for preorder now and should ship later this year.