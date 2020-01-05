TP-Link's new Deco mesh routers support faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds

TP-Link

CES 2020

After leaving us hanging for details in 2019, TP-Link is taking to the CES 2020 show floor to debut new Deco mesh router systems that support 802.11ax -- also known as Wi-Fi 6.

With Wi-Fi 6 support, the new Deco systems will offer faster top speeds than before. The fastest among them (and the most expensive, at $450 for a two-pack), is the TP-Link Deco X90, a tri-band mesh router with speeds of up to 574 megabits per second on the 2.4GHz band, 1,201Mbps on the 5GHz band and 4,804Mbps on a second 5GHz band that the system uses for a dedicated backhaul connection between the main router and the satellite devices, which you'll scatter about your home to spread a speedy Wi-Fi signal from room to room.

TP-Link

The two other new systems are the dual-band TP-Link Deco X60, which eliminates the backhaul, but still offers top speeds of up to 2,402Mbps on the 5GHz channel. That one brings the cost down to $270 for a two-pack, and it includes a 2.5Gbps WAN port to allow for multigig incoming internet speeds.

A third system, the dual-band, budget-priced TP-Link Deco X20, is even less expensive, with a tempting price tag of only $190 for a two-piece setup. Speeds are capped at 1,201Mbps on the 5GHz band, but that's still significantly faster than the previous-gen Deco P9, which capped things at 867Mbps.

"These new TP-Link Deco Mesh offerings leverage cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver the ultimate Wi-Fi mesh experience," said Louis Liu, CEO of TP-Link USA. "By combining mesh Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi 6, you not only increase the connection speed of your devices but also dramatically improve the network capacity and efficiency, making it the perfect solution for users with smart devices throughout their homes."

In our initial batch of Wi-Fi 6 mesh tests, we found that routers like these tend to perform better at range, much of which is likely due to the fact that the router and satellite are able to transmit data back and forth using next-gen Wi-Fi 6 features and speeds. That's true even if you're living in a home without any other Wi-Fi 6 devices at all.

All three of the new Deco systems support key Wi-Fi 6 features, including OFDMA, 1024 QAM and both outgoing and incoming MU-MIMO connections. You can click those links to see more about what that means, but the short of it is that these routers are equipped to move data faster and more efficiently than previous-gen hardware. The new systems all support the latest WPA3 encryption standards, and include support for voice controls via Amazon's Alexa, too.

The other thing to watch for is whether or not these new mesh systems support Wi-Fi 6E, which would indicate that they're equipped to take advantage of additional bandwidth on the 6GHz band that appears likely to be opened up for Wi-Fi usage in 2020. I've reached out to TP-Link to find out and will update this space if I hear back.

Look for the new routers to appear in stores this spring, with the Deco X20 and X60 systems set to go on sale in March and the higher-end X90 system slated for an April release.