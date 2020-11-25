CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Black Friday 2020 deals Black Friday deals on Jabra, AirPods Best Nintendo gifts Black Friday laptop deals PS5 restock Elon Musk Taylor Swift
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Black Friday 2020 deals on gaming accessories

From Switch to Xbox to PlayStation to PC, here are our handpicked deals on controllers, mechanical keyboards, mice, headsets, monitors and more.

Listen
- 01:05
Deal
Savings
Price
Show more (5 items)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

If you've been waiting for the prices on your most-wanted gaming accessories to fall into your budget's comfort zone, now's the time to hit the shopping sites. We've cherry-picked a generous handful of good Black Friday (or just current) deals on controllers, mechanical keyboards, mice, headsets, monitors and more that we think are actually worth buying. 

You won't find reduced prices on this year's hottest products like the Xbox Series X, Series S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite or their newest accessories, or on the latest RTX 30-series Nvidia GPUs and AMD Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs -- if you can even find any of them in stock. Nor are there any reasonable deals, as far as I can tell, on any graphics cards. Even the old models seem overpriced for what they offer.

Read more: Black Friday 2020 Switch game deals: Walmart is dropping Mario, Zelda and more to $30 starting Wednesday

It was hard to winnow it down -- there are a ton of good prices, notably from Logitech, Razer and HyperX -- so be on the lookout for those. All of these are available now, but we'll be keeping an eye out for more as the discount season progresses.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Save up to $30
Josh Goldman/CNET

Featured on our list of best Nintendo Switch controllers, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless is the closest you'll find to Nintendo's own Pro. It's normally sold for around $40-$50, so even if you're technically not saving $30, it's still another $10 off. How low the price is depends on which model you buy, from Pokemon to Overwatch.

$30 at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Save $20
Microsoft

Gaming controllers don't last forever and eventually you'll need a replacement. This deal slices $20 off the regular price so you can stock up. It's not the new controller that comes with the Xbox Series X and S, but it's still one of the best.

$40 at Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard

Save $85
Razer

Razer may have updated its BlackWidow keyboard line this year, but the model it replaced is still a contender, especially at this price. Note that the price only applies to the model with the Razer Green switches (tactile and clicky).

$85 at Amazon

Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse

Save $50
Logitech

Ask any gamer who makes the best wireless accessories and Logitech's Lightspeed line is usually at the top of the list for keyboards and mice. A bunch of its gaming gear is on sale right now, but the G502 is one of the most highly recommended in its class, so it's a good time to snap one up.

$100 at Amazon

Roccat Kain 120 Aimo mouse

Save $40
Josh Goldman/CNET

The Kain 120 Aimo is one of our picks for best budget gaming mice, and that's at $70. For its seemingly perpetual discount down to $30, it's a no-brainer buy if you're on a budget.

$30 at Amazon

LG 32-inch gaming monitor

Save $153
LG

This monitor from 2017 is no spring chicken, but for its sub-$400 discounted price you get quite a bit: quad-HD resolution (2,560x1,440) and 144Hz refresh with AMD FreeSync support. 

$397 at Walmart

Logitech G920/G29 Racing Wheel for Xbox or PlayStation

Save $150
Logitech

Lauded by the car aficionados at our sister site Roadshow as one of the best racing wheels they've tried, the Xbox One-compatible G920 and PS4-compatible G29 have earned some attractive Black Friday savings.

$250 at Amazon

SteelSeries All-in-One Gaming Bundle

Save $30
SteelSeries

SteelSeries makes some of our favorite PC gaming accessories, and the company has bundled three of its newest budget offerings into a single package -- the Arctis 1 headset, Apex 3 mechanical keyboard and Rival 3 mouse -- and lopped $30 off the price for Black Friday.

$100 at Target

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core headset

Save $10
HyperX

One of our favorite budget wired Xbox headsets is even cheaper right now. It's basic and has the build quality of a $40 headset, but it's comfortable, with good audio quality and microphone performance. 

$30 at Amazon

Samsung G5 Odyssey 32-inch monitor

Save $60
Lori Grunin/CNET

On top of the excellent $290 price for a 32-inch, 1440p curved gaming monitor, this one also features a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium.

$290 at Best Buy
See also