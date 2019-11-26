CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Black Friday 2019 Apple deals available right now (just updated)

Even high-end Apple gear, like the MacBook Pro, AirPods, iPad and iPhone 11 are already on sale for Black Friday 2019.

,
It's hard not to find something on sale during the weeks-long shopping extravaganza collectively referred to as Black Friday (and Cyber Monday), even when it comes to high-end Apple gifts. The new iPhone 11 and the even newer MacBook Pro are on sale, and even the very popular AirPods are a few bucks off. 

One notable caveat: The best Black Friday deals are rarely found at the Apple Store itself. Instead check out old-school retailers like Best Buy and Amazon -- as well as phone carriers -- for iPhone deals. 

We'll keep updating this Black Friday guide with new deals as we discover them. 

Black Friday 2019

Best Black Friday 2019 Apple deals available now

iPhone 11: 2 for $700

Save $700

Get a new iPhone 11 (or iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max) and Verizon will give you $700 off a second, which is like getting a standard iPhone 11 for free. Read our iPhone 11 review.

See at Verizon

MacBook Air: $800 at Amazon

Save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Here's a stealthy deal you don't want to miss on the new MacBook Air. At Amazon, it's $899, which is already well down from Apple's list price of $1,099. But, if you choose "no rush shipping," you can knock another $100 off, which is pretty amazing. 

Another decent optioon: Get $200 off a new MacBook Air right now with this Best Buy deal. Best Buy is also offering $100 off the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro now as well (if you're a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join). 

$899 at Amazon

AirPods Pro: $235

Save $15
Sarah Tew/CNET

Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless: $200

Save $80
David Carnoy/CNET

These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

See at Best Buy

MacBook Pro: $1,100 at Best Buy and Amazon

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

The new 13- inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at both Best Buy and Amazon. Read our MacBook Pro 2019 review.

See at Best Buy
$1,100 at Amazon
$1,200 at Amazon
