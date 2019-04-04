Apple slices HomePod price to $299

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Apple cut the price of its HomePod speaker by $50 on Thursday. Both the white and space gray versions of the speaker, which previously cost $349, are listed for $299.

Apple wasn't immediately available to comment on how long the price change would last.

Apple started selling its Siri-powered HomePod speaker in early February to compete with Amazon's Alexa-enabled Echo devices and the Google Assistant-powered Google Home.

However, Apple's struggled to catch up with its rivals, which both offer $50 version of their speakers. As of December 2018, only six percent of smart speaker users in the US had a HomePod, according to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, out of an install base of 66 million smart speakers.

HomePod prices have dropped before. During the Black Friday season, the speaker was available for $250 and we've seen that deal pop back up occasionally.