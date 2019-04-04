CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Speakers & Displays

Apple slices HomePod price to $299

The company's smart speaker is $50 off.

Apple HomePod

Apple's HomePod now costs a little less.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Apple cut the price of its HomePod speaker by $50 on Thursday. Both the white and space gray versions of the speaker, which previously cost $349, are listed for $299.

Apple wasn't immediately available to comment on how long the price change would last.

Now playing: Watch this: HomePod gets calling update
1:00

Apple started selling its Siri-powered HomePod speaker in early February to compete with Amazon's Alexa-enabled Echo devices and the Google Assistant-powered Google Home.

However, Apple's struggled to catch up with its rivals, which both offer $50 version of their speakers. As of December 2018, only six percent of smart speaker users in the US had a HomePod, according to a report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, out of an install base of 66 million smart speakers.

HomePod prices have dropped before. During the Black Friday season, the speaker was available for $250 and we've seen that deal pop back up occasionally.

Mentioned Above
Apple HomePod (White)
$324
See it
$349 Apple
See It
$349 Adorama
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Everything Apple announced: What we know about Apple's TV content and service, credit card, game subscription service and more.

Apple TV Channel's streaming service is here: Get ready for another way to watch your shows in an already crowded battle for your views.

Apple HomePod

Apple

Next Article: Deepfakes may ruin the world. And they can come for you, too