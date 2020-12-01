Best 75-inch TV for 2020: TCL, Samsung, LG and Sony compared

While a 65-inch TV remains an ever-popular size, if you feel like you're ready for an upgrade, the most common next step is to check out 75-inch models. It's a size available in a lot of the best TV series we review at CNET -- even those fancy OLED TVs (technically they're 77 inches, but they're still included on this list).
If you're choosing between an excellent 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a bit worse, but has a comparable cost -- don't be afraid to go big! More than a slight increase in color accuracy, image quality, viewing angle or any smart functionality, stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money. I'm not advising you to get a 75-inch TV that doesn't perform well enough to satisfy you, however. That's where the reviews come in: to help you decide just how much money to spend.
The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which is most worth buying. In 2020, my TV lab is my basement, and as usual, I've actually reviewed the 65-inch sizes in the series listed below. That said, the 75-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size.
Here are my latest recommendations, which I update as I review new TVs, with the following notes to keep in mind.
- Looking for another size? Check out: 32-inch TVs, 43-inch TVs, 55-inch TVs and 65-inch TVs.
- Don't see what you're looking for below? Here are all of the TVs I've reviewed, with more coming soon.
No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality for this little cash. The 2020 TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. It's also a solid choice for gamers with a new THX mode that combines low input lag and high contrast. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite. Read our TCL 6-Series (75R635) review.
What's that you say? You just want the best TV in this size class, money no object? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests, the 2020 LG CX is the best TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating its 2019 predecessor. OLED TVs don't come in a 75-inch size, so this 77-inch model is the closest equivalent. Read our LG OLEDCXP series (OLED77CXPUA) review.
Splitting the difference between the two models above in price and picture quality, his TCL features Mini-LED, a technology that isn't found on any other TV currently available. The result is superb picture quality that outdoes any other LCD-based TV we've tested, although it doesn't quite hit OLED levels. And just like the 6-Series above, it uses the Roku smart TV system. Read our TCL 8-Series (75Q825) review.
If you value Sony's brand, the X900H is an excellent choice, with image quality on par with the TCL 6-Series and a price that's not that much more expensive. And its suite of connections is actually better than the TCL's. It has full 4K/120Hz HDMI input capability to maximize the potential of the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and right now it's the cheapest TV that works with ATSC 3.0 antenna broadcasts. Read our Sony XBR-X900H series (XBR-75X900H) review.
Samsung sells more TVs than anyone and our favorite for 2020 is the Q80T series. Its sleek design stands out compared to the other TVs on this list -- although the ultra-thin LG CX OLED is even sleeker -- and it also offers excellent image quality, next-gen gaming connectivity and a great smart TV system. The TVs above are superior values but if you want a Samsung anyway, this is a great choice. Read our Samsung Q80T series (2020) review.
Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into this 75-inch TV. Image quality on this TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K UHD screen resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Read our TCL 4-Series (75S425) review.
Other stuff to know about buying a new TV
I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new smart TV set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.
- 2020 has been a strange year and many new TVs are shipping late. A few of the TVs on this list are still 2019 models, but I expect to review more 2020 TVs soon.
- On the other hand, since TVs are generally a mature technology, the new models may not include major upgrades over the 2019 versions. Most buyers will still be perfectly happy with a 2019 TV, especially since they're generally cheaper.
- If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer for more content. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.
- Most TVs have built-in speakers with terrible sound quality, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.
Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV in 2020.
More TV recommendations
- How Samsung QLED and LG OLED, the two best TV technologies, compare in 2020
- Best universal remote control of 2020
- 12 awesome kids TV shows to watch during quarantine
- Philips Hue adds Alexa, Siri and Google voice control for TV synced lighting
- Best TVs for gaming with low input lag
- What is OLED and what can it do for your TV?
- How to buy a TV
- How big a TV should I buy?
- Best TV antennas for cord cutters
- Best 55-inch TVs for 2020
- Amazon introduces first OLED TV with built-in Amazon Alexa
- Best TVs in 2020
- Budget hack: Replace Netflix and other pricey subscriptions with these free versions
- 15 of the best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video
- The 9 best TV series you can watch free on Peacock and other services
Discuss: Best 75-inch TV for 2020: TCL, Samsung, LG and Sony compared
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.