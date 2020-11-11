Best 75-inch TV for 2020: TCL, LG and Sony

While a 65-inch TV remains an ever-popular size, if you feel like you're ready for an upgrade, the most common next step is to check out 75-inch models. It's a size that a lot of the best TVs we review at CNET come in -- even those fancy OLED models (technically they're 77 inches, but they're still included on this list).

If you're choosing between an excellent 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a bit worse, but has a comparable cost -- don't be afraid to go big! More than a slight increase in color accuracy, image quality, viewing angle or any smart functionality, stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money. I'm not advising you to get a 75-inch TV that doesn't perform well enough to satisfy you, however. That's where the reviews come in: to help you decide just how much money to spend.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side-by-side to see which is most worth buying. In 2020, my TV lab is my basement, and as usual I've actually reviewed the 65-inch sizes in the series listed below. That said, the 75-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size.

Here are my latest recommendations, which I update as I review new TVs, with the following notes to keep in mind.

David Katzmaier/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best TV in this size class, money no object? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests, the 2020 LG CX is the best TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating its 2019 predecessor. OLED TVs don't come in a 75-inch size, so this 77-inch model is the closest equivalent. Read our LG OLEDCXP series (OLED77CXPUA) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Splitting the difference between the two models above in price and picture quality, his TCL features Mini-LED, a technology that isn't found on any other TV currently available. The result is superb picture quality that outdoes any other LCD-based TV we've tested, although it doesn't quite hit OLED levels. And just like the 6-Series above, it uses the Roku smart TV system. Read our TCL 8-Series (75Q825) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into this 75-inch TV. Image quality on this TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K UHD screen resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Read our TCL 4-Series (75S425) review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new smart TV set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

2020 has been a strange year and many new TVs are shipping late. A few of the TVs on this list are still 2019 models, but I expect to review more 2020 TVs soon.

On the other hand, since TVs are generally a mature technology, the new models may not include major upgrades over the 2019 versions. Most buyers will still be perfectly happy with a 2019 TV, especially since they're generally cheaper.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer for more content. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.

Most TVs have built-in speakers with terrible sound quality, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV in 2020.

