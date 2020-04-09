Apple TV Plus offers free access to some original programming

Apple

As people are forced to spend more time confined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is allowing free streaming of some its original content on Apple TV Plus for a limited time. Viewers will also get free access to other premium shows and movies from HBO and EPIX, among others.

Apple announced the move late Thursday, saying that the movies and shows it selected for free viewing are family friendly.

Some of the titles included in the offer are wildlife documentary The Elephant Queen, the immigrant anthology series Little America and a psychological thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan called Servant.

Comedy and children's programming is also included in the offer. An Apple ID is necessary to take advantage of the offer.

Launched in 2019, Apple TV Plus is the gadget giant's subscription video service with original TV shows and movies for $5 a month. It's Apple's combatant in the so-called streaming wars, one of a crop of deep-pocketed tech and media companies pouring money into creating subscription video services to take on Netflix.

Upstart competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max are throwing billions of dollars into prestige TV to launch their streaming services.