Whoa, the new iPhone 11 starts at $700

Lauren Routt/ CNET

Apple Event

Apple has introduced the iPhone 11, unexpectedly slashing the starting price of its new flagship to $699 -- the lowest entry-level price for a new iPhone since the iPhone 8 debuted in 2017. Though the design is largely identical to last year's iPhone XS, the new iPhone 11 comes equipped with a more powerful camera, Apple's brand new A13 Bionic processor and longer battery life.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pick up where last year's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max left off, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively, though they have even more sophisticated cameras and a handful of other premium features. Apple announced its flagship phones for 2019 on Tuesday during its annual launch event.

For Apple, there are are some novel economic factors at play this year. The ongoing trade war between the US and China, and the recent implementation of additional tariffs had the potential to drive prices higher. But Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that Apple had anticipated the tariffs, allowing the company to defer any price increases due to them. That seems to have played out.

And then there's the fact that iPhone sales are slowing, which could have also been a factor in Apple cutting the price of the iPhone 11. In fact, the company slashed prices on the iPhone and a number of other products in China earlier this year. This follows an earlier move in 2018, when Apple began offering hundreds of dollars in incentives to customers around the world who traded in an old iPhone when upgrading to an iPhone XS or iPhone XR.

This is a developing story.