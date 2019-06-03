CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple's iOS 13 brings new photo and camera tools

The Camera and Photos apps on your iPhone or iPad will get some new features with the release of iOS 13.

apple-photos-features-ios13-1Enlarge Image

You'll soon be able to light your subjects with more precision in Portrait Mode.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

With the release of iOS 13 coming this fall, iPhone and iPad users will be getting some intriguing new photo features, including the ability to adjust the intensity of portrait lighting with a slider, other dynamic adjustments and the ability to rotate videos right in the Photos app.  

See also

At its WWDC 2019, Apple demonstrated some of the new imaging features, showing how you'll be able to tweak the intensity of the lighting in Portrait mode, giving you a lot more control over how your subject is lit. Also new: more robust image-editing tools and filters to make your photos look better quickly. 

apple-image-enhancement-toolsEnlarge Image

Some of the more refined image editing tools that will be available as part of the Photos app in iOS13.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Better yet, in a first, all the new photo-editing enhancements will be available for your videos. That revelation -- and the new feature allowing you to rotate videos in the Photos app -- received some of the biggest applause of the day.

Additionally, Apple previewed changes to how your photos will be curated and displayed in the Photos app with new Days, Months and Years views that are designed to highlight your best photos.

apple-ios13-video-rotate

Finally, video rotating and image-enhancement tools right from the Photos app.

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
Read: New iPad feature to compete with laptops on track for Apple's iOS 13

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.

WWDC 2019

