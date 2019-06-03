Apple's iOS 13 brings new photo and camera tools

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

With the release of iOS 13 coming this fall, iPhone and iPad users will be getting some intriguing new photo features, including the ability to adjust the intensity of portrait lighting with a slider, other dynamic adjustments and the ability to rotate videos right in the Photos app.

At its WWDC 2019, Apple demonstrated some of the new imaging features, showing how you'll be able to tweak the intensity of the lighting in Portrait mode, giving you a lot more control over how your subject is lit. Also new: more robust image-editing tools and filters to make your photos look better quickly.

Better yet, in a first, all the new photo-editing enhancements will be available for your videos. That revelation -- and the new feature allowing you to rotate videos in the Photos app -- received some of the biggest applause of the day.

Additionally, Apple previewed changes to how your photos will be curated and displayed in the Photos app with new Days, Months and Years views that are designed to highlight your best photos.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC liveblog, and see all of today's Apple news.