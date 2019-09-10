Apple Event

It's time for Apple's iPhone 11 camera to go wide. The new smartphone has an ultrawide wider-angle camera that joins the regular camera, Apple said Tuesday. And the higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max keep the telephoto lens of last year's iPhone XS models but widens the lens' aperture for better low-light performance, giving new photographic flexibility to serious photographers who want three cameras.

"You can now see the beautiful framing of mother nature, but the details are still there," said Kaiann Drance, senior director of products management and marketing for iPhone, speaking of the new wide-angle camera. "This is great for epic landscape shots ... and tight spaces where you can't back up."

The new lens can be used by tapping the zoom button, which will show a "0.5x" option along with the regular "1x" option for the main camera and a "2x" option for the more telephoto camera. Apple announced the new phone and camera designs at its annual iPhone launch event in Cupertino, California.

Cameras are a key way to make this year's smartphone stand out from last year's model -- and the large, squarish camera protrusion does make the new iPhone stand out. Even though people don't upgrade phones as often as they used to, the ability to get better photos and videos remains an important selling point for people who may not care about improvements to chips or other components hidden inside a phone body.

At launch, the new iPhones get a night mode for better low-light performance. And the iPhone 11 Pro also will get a photography software upgrade this fall called Deep Fusion that'll let the phone combine the best of multiple shots into one image with low noise and high sharpness, said Phil Schiller, head of Apple's marketing.

iPhone cameras once led the market, but competing phones like the Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel have caught up and in some ways surpassed Apple's devices. In 2019, Apple brought new computational photography smarts and a larger image sensor to its iPhone XS, XR and XS Max phones.

A nicer camera could prove to be some compensation for customers who want to stick with iPhones while missing out on the faster new 5G mobile networks that Android smartphone buyers get to tap into. Those are in early days today, but they're gaining in maturity every month.

The new iPhones for this year also come at a time of malaise in the smartphone market, with people holding onto their devices longer than before. They also arrive as Apple faces possible tariffs on the devices it builds in China, including the iPhone.

To counteract slowing iPhone sales, Apple has been pushing into new services, like a TV streaming offering called Apple TV Plus and a game subscription service called Arcade. It's also expanded into new hardware, such as its popular AirPods headphones, its Apple Watch and its HomePod smart speaker. Apple is expected to release the Apple Watch Series 5 at its September event. It's also expected to officially launch Apple TV Plus and other services.

