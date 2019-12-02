Apple Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Save up to $200 on MacBooks, HomePod, Beats, iPhone 11 and iPad

Deal Savings Price











Black Friday is well over, but many of the major Apple product deals have held on fast into Cyber Monday. If you've been eyeing that discounted MacBook Pro or iPhone 11, now's the perfect time to grab them while the deals are still available through to the end of today. You can even save $100 on a HomePod and $150 on Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. Some of the earlier deals at major retailers sold out super fast, so we're keeping this post updated when any hot Apple devices get restocked.

Pro tip: Best Buy, Amazon, other major retailers and your cellular carrier are the best places to look -- not the Apple Store. That said, Apple is having its own Cyber Monday shopping event focused on gift cards up to $200 with purchase, so if you're interested in making multiple Apple purchases, those might come in handy. Otherwise, we suggest sticking with other major vendors: Apple's gift-card incentive doesn't beat any of the deals listed below.

We'll keep updating this Apple guide with new deals as we discover them. And while you're shopping, we have ideas for how to keep your stress level manageable. Visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to battle the shopping crowds without too much strain on your emotional state and your pocketbook.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple deals still available

Now that Target's inventory has run dry, Amazon has the lowest price, $249, on the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad, which has a larger screen but is otherwise nearly identical to its 2018 predecessor. Best Buy's own price is a mere $1 more -- so take your pick. Read our iPad 10.2 review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

David Carnoy/CNET These don't say "Apple," but Apple owns the Beats brand now, and these iconic headphones are deeply discounted right now. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The $800 deal at Amazon appears to be gone, but you can still get the current MacBook Air for just $900 at Best Buy -- that's $200 off the Apple Store price. (To get this price, you need to be a member of the My Best Buy program, which is free to join.)

Sarah Tew/CNET The new 13- inch MacBook Pro that was released in July is now down to $1,100 at Best Buy. (Amazon was matching this price but appears to have sold out.) Read our MacBook Pro 2019 review.

Angela Lang/CNET Best Buy's iPhone 11 deal is great if you're looking to upgrade from a recent phone like the iPhone X, XR or XS. The retailer is offering up to $500 off if you're trading in one of those devices in good, working condition and buying an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You'll need to be on AT&T, Verizon or Sprint and purchase the new device on your carrier's installment plan, but it's a nice discount nonetheless. Older phones will get a discount, but it won't be as substantial. Regardless you will need to go into a physical Best Buy store to get the deal. The deal runs now through Cyber Monday. Unlike other deals, the discount will not be given on a gift card. Instead, your monthly payment will go down to reflect the updated pricing. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a (slightly) cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart The new AirPods are the baseline true wireless headphones. They have an open design and the fit can be finicky for some ears, but they're a significant step up from wired headphones for iPhone users. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Eli Blumenthal contributed to this story.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated as new deals arrive and others expire.