Apple Arcade: 8 games we can't wait to play

Apple's subscription mobile gaming service Apple Arcade has released over 120 games to play across the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV since its launch eight months ago. Some of the breakout games on the $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Apple Arcade has been steadily releasing new games every week or so and updating others. Even though the gaming service has amassed an impressive catalog of games, we're still waiting on some of the biggest titles promised at launch. Here are the games that were announced at launch that we can't wait to play once they're available.

The Artful Escape

Developer: Annapurna Interactive

The Artful Escape tells the story of teenage guitar prodigy Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis finds himself on a psychedelic quest of self discovery. Along the way, he battles dead folk legends and, at times, his own imagination.

The Artful Escape was first announced at E3 2017 and was listed in the Apple Arcade lineup last year. The X019 trailer promises a colorful, neon, musical side-scroller.

Beyond a Steel Sky

Developer: Revolution Software

Beyond a Steel Sky is set 10 years after the events of Beneath a Steel Sky, the classic 1994 point-and-click game. You'll play as returning protagonist engineer Robert Foster, who's been tasked to bring home an abducted child. When the search brings you back to Union City, you must discover the dark truth behind the seemingly idyllic AI utopia.

Box Project

Developer: Mediocre Mel

When Box Project was announced for Apple Arcade, there weren't many details aside from a photo of a cardboard box. Information is sparse online, but a designer by the handle of Mediocre Mel mentioned a game called Project Box, based on the Five Nights at Freddy's book series, on Game Jolt. The Project Box game is listed as canceled, though. CNET reached out to Mediocre Mel for more information on Box Project vs. Project Box and what's going on there.

Enter the Construct

Developer: Directive Games

Not many details were available about Enter the Construct last year, except that it was expected to be available at Apple Arcade's launch. At that time, the images and videos showed the game as a first-person sci-fi shooter. Since then, there has been little to no information about Enter the Construct, so it's possible it's taken on a new name or has been canceled. CNET reached out to Directive Games and we'll update when we hear back.

Fantasian

Developer: Mistwalker

Fantasian's creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, a mastermind behind multiple RPGs including Final Fantasy, posts updates about the upcoming JRPG game fairly regularly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you're excited about Fantasian, you can scroll through Sakaguchi's social media and get a look at the game's concept art and the handcrafted dioramas as they're being built. Mistwalker has posted designs of New Town En, Magitech Factory in Machine City, Secret Base and the Water City of Vence from the game.

HitchHiker

Developers: Mad About Pandas

HitchHiker is a mystery puzzle game where you play as the hitchhiker who doesn't remember anything about their identity, their past or their destination. You'll travel with five different drivers and make choices in the conversations that can help you remember your dark secrets. Solve environmental puzzles, keep an eye out for clues everywhere and make alliances -- but remember that nothing is what it seems.

The Pathless

Developers: Giant Squid

The Pathless is one of the most anticipated games coming to Apple Arcade. You'll play as the Hunter, tasked with fighting a curse of darkness and corrupt spirits with your eagle companion. Explore beautiful, misty forests on a magical island, solve puzzles and fight battles. The Pathless is a follow up to the studio's previous game, Abzû. You'll also be able to play The Pathless on the upcoming PS5.

Proxi

Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.