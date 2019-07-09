Amazon Prime Day 2019: OnePlus 7 comes in Mirror Blue hue

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The OnePlus 7 is taking a Mirror Blue turn, at least in India. A banner on Amazon's Indian site revealed the new color variant for the OnePlus 7 Pro's budget sibling for India's Prime Day on July 15.

The phone is only available in Mirror Gray in the UK, and isn't available at all in either the US or Australia currently. The OnePlus 7's Mirror Blue is pretty much the same as the Pro's Nebula Blue, 9to5Google notes.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a query about the Mirror Blue variant's availability outside India, where it costs 32,999 rupees (roughly $480, £385 or AU$695).