Getty Images

Prime Day deals have officially come Whole Foods, as Amazon's annual discount marathon has expanded to physical grocery aisles and Amazon's own online grocery offerings.

Amazon and Whole Foods Market on Tuesday said that Prime members will get a $10 account credit on Amazon for Prime Day when they spend $10 at Whole Foods Market from July 11 through July 17. Discounted seasonal items such as organic strawberries and boneless chicken breasts are also available in store during this time.

Prime Day begins on July 16 and will last 36 hours.

The deals represent another way for Amazon to legitimize Prime Day, essentially a shopping event the company created for Amazon Prime customers with deals similar to those of Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It's the first year that Prime Day has occurred with Whole Foods under Amazon's wing. The online retail giant closed its $13.7 billion acquisition of the upscale supermarket chain last August.

In other deals, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cardholders with Prime membership will get 10 percent back on up to a total of $400 when shopping at Whole Foods Market from July 14 to July 17.

In addition, Prime members who are trying the delivery feature from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now will receive $10 off their order when they shop before July 17, and can get $10 to use toward a future order.

"This is Whole Foods Market's first Prime Day and we're taking the shopping experience to the next level," John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market, said in a statement.

