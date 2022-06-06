Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: Live Coverage of iOS 16, M1 Upgrades and More

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to bring new software features for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more.
It's time for Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, and this year's WWDC promises to be interesting.
As it's done since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Apple's holding its event primarily online. We're expecting to see announcements, coding sessions and app competitions throughout the week. Monday though will be all about Apple's newest software, iOS 16, and there will be other updates planned for the iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Apple Watch and more.
CNET will be covering the event, with a live preshow show before Apple's 10 a.m. PT opening keynote Monday. We'll also break down all the announcements after the keynote concludes.
Half the seating area is in the famous California sun, while the other half is in the glorious shade. Dan Ackerman and I started in the sun, but quickly began to melt. We've now found a mostly shady spot and have filled our water bottles.
What does this have to do with Apple, you may be wondering?
Dear reader, know we're braving the California sun for you.
To be sure, this is an unusual Apple event. It's the first in-person public presentation the company's given since COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020.
WWDC is also serving as the celebration for Apple opening a developer center on its Apple Park campus. The developer center is intended to act as a place where app makers can work with Apple employees to improve their programs.
So there's plenty of reason for Apple to pull a "one more thing..." surprise announcement. I guess we'll have to wait and see.
Apple's been rumored to be working on a headset that straddles the worlds of virtual reality and augmented reality, which could move the company into the highly contested metaverse, which is already populated by rivals such as Meta and Microsoft.
Quick reminder: Virtual reality, or VR, is where a screen is placed so close to your eyes your brain is tricked into thinking you're inside a virtual world.
Augmented reality, or AR, is where computer images are overlaid on the real world. If you've played Pokemon Go on your phone or used a face filter on Instagram, that's AR.
Apple's headset is expected to involve some combination of both technologies, offering VR for immersive experiences and AR when you want to interact with the outside world.
The company isn't expected to show off its headset at WWDC this year, though a recent report from Bloomberg said its board of directors recently got a look at the device. But it may announce new software for its AR Kit technology, which helps power AR-enabled apps such as Smash Tanks and Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs.
What that new technology will be is anyone's guess. But there are a lot of rumors suggesting Apple may also introduce a new term for its AR and VR software, RealityOS.
WWDC is always an interesting event for Apple-watchers like me. Typically, Apple events are about new devices you can hold in your hand. During WWDC, the focus is on what you'll be able to do with the software upgrades that come in the fall.
Yeah, Apple might show off some hardware too. There are rumors a new MacBook Air or Mac Pro could be in the offing.
But it's the iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS and MacOS upgrades that will matter most.
This year, we're expecting possible new lock-screen widgets for the iPhone, enhanced multitasking features for the iPad and closer connections between the Mac and its i-device brethren.
"OK," you might be thinking, "that may excite some people, but will any of it change my life?"
To that point, I suggest you consider rumors about Apple's VR and AR technology.
Welcome to CNET's Apple liveblog. I'm blogging live from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. And as a bonus, CNET's editorial director for computers and gaming, Dan Ackerman, is here with me.
That's right, after a two-year hiatus, we've returned to live Apple events -- sort of.
Apple had been holding its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose until the COVID-19 pandemic forced it online. The benefit was that Apple made the event free for everyone to participate, opening up its weeklong presentations about coding, apps and technology plans to the world. And we could all do that while sitting at home in our pajamas. (Or was that just me?)
This year, Apple's invited a group of developers to its Apple Park spaceship-shaped headquarters.