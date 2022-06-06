Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: Live Coverage of iOS 16, M1 Upgrades and More

It's time for Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, and this year's WWDC promises to be interesting.

As it's done since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Apple's holding its event primarily online. We're expecting to see announcements, coding sessions and app competitions throughout the week. Monday though will be all about Apple's newest software, iOS 16, and there will be other updates planned for the iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Apple Watch and more.

CNET will be covering the event, with a live preshow show before Apple's 10 a.m. PT opening keynote Monday. We'll also break down all the announcements after the keynote concludes. You can watch along on CNET's website, or you can watch the direct stream from Apple if you'd like.