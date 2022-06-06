This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday and announced its latest operating system iteration -- iOS 16. In addition to a revamped lock screen, as well as new features for Messages and Wallet, iOS 16 is adding some updates for the Maps app.

Later this year, Apple will make the updates available to 11 more countries, including France, Switzerland and New Zealand. The revamped map offers new detail for roads, elevation and improved transit navigation with 3D scans, according to Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi. During the keynote presentation, Apple showed off the new Las Vegas map and said it plans to add six more cities, including Miami, Chicago and Sydney.

Apple also plans to add multistop routing, which allows users to plan 15 stops in advance, and the ability to store previously used maps in a "recent" section. IOS 16 will also make it easier to see transit fares, whether your transit card is running low on funds and the ability to reload your card without leaving the Maps app.

In addition, the Maps app is adding a new city experience that will make facilitate developer integration. For example, the detailed map will make Bird scooters and bikes easier to find. In addition, Apple is adding high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow for a more immersive view while browsing homes.