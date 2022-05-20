Apple's AR, VR Headset Might Be Coming Soon. Here's Why

Apple's mixed-reality headset might be close to completion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. The company's board, which meets at least four times a year, got a demonstration of Apple's AR/VR headset during a meeting last week, according to Bloomberg, citing "people with knowledge of the matter." The board is usually the first group of people, outside of Apple's employees, to see new products.

The headset will feature advanced processors -- similar to those in Apple's latest Macs -- and high-resolution screens, according to Bloomberg. Apple has also ramped up development of the software for the headset, which it calls rOS for "reality operating system," people familiar with the work told Bloomberg.

The headset reportedly combines elements of augmented and virtual reality. The headset would be Apple's first new product since the Apple Watch in 2015, and it has reportedly been in development since 2015.

Apple has planned to unveil the headset by the end of this year or at some point next year. People might be able to get their hands on the headset by 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reportedly predicted that Apple's "goal is to replace the ‌iPhone‌ with AR in 10 years."

Last year, another Bloomberg report suggested internal disagreements on Apple's AR and VR plans. The report said Apple could pursue a split strategy, meaning it would develop a VR headset first, and AR smart glasses would come later.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.