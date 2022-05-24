Apple's Mostly Virtual WWDC 2022 Keynote Is Set for June 6

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC, was already set to begin on Monday, June 6. Now the company's confirmed it plans to kick off the event with a keynote address at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Similar to WWDC over the past two years, Apple plans to hold its annual developer confab online and "free for all developers to attend." The event will run from June 6 through June 10.

This year, Apple's added plans for an in-person watch party for the keynote address at its Apple Park campus. Apple said it would choose a small group of developers to attend, and otherwise broadcast the event online.

Apple traditionally uses its WWDC keynote address to announce new features and major changes to its software in free updates typically made available the following fall. This year, those software updates are expected to include iOS 16, as well as updates to iPadOS, MacOS for the company's computers and likely WatchOS for the Apple Watch as well.

Apple's also increasingly rumored to be preparing new software supposedly called rOS, or "RealityOS," according to recent reporting by Bloomberg. The new software would help to power the company's eventual augmented reality and virtual reality headsets, which have reportedly been in development for years. In 2018, CNET reported on specifications of the device, such as dual-8K displays, which since has been supported by reporting from other outlets as well. Apple hasn't commented on the device's existence, but it's expected to be shown off at some point in the next year.

Aside from new hardware like the headset, Apple's also expected to announce the last in a series of redesigns it's performed on Mac computers over the past couple years. Among the changes, Apple has switched out the computer's microprocessing brains from those it relied on from Intel for more than a decade to new M-series chips designed by the teams creating chips powering the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Apple has since remade its desktop computers, such as the Mac Mini desktop and iMac all-in-one, as well as its laptops, the MacBook and MacBook Pro, with positive response to each of the releases so far. It's also released a new desktop computer, called the Mac Studio, designed for video and audio editors.

The next major update, Apple has said, will likely include the Mac Pro, its highest-performance computer, which is designed with software programmers, digital artists and computer researchers in mind. Whether it'll be shown off at WWDC is yet to be seen. But regardless, the company's software updates will offer a hint of what Apple's planning for the coming year.