WatchOS 9 Will Bring Better Sleep Tracking, New Fitness Features to Apple Watch

Apple has announced WatchOS 9, its next major software upgrade for the Apple Watch. The company previewed the update during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, where it showcased new fitness features for runners, better sleep tracking, an app for tracking medications and new watch faces.

With WatchOS 9, the Apple Watch will gain new metrics to help runners better understand their performance and reduce risk of injury. These new statistics include vertical oscillation, stride length and ground contact time. There's also a new workout view to see more information at a glance, such as segments, splits and elevation. Heart rate zones are also coming to the Apple Watch to give users deeper insight into the intensity of their workout. There's also a new multi-sport workout option so that triathlon participants can easily switch between multiple workouts.

Apple is also bringing Sleep Stages to its smartwatches. As the name implies, Sleep Stages will tell a user how much time they spent in light, deep and REM sleep. Fitness trackers from Fitbit, Samsung and other companies have previously offered this feature, so this addition should bring the Apple Watch up to speed.

WatchOS 9 will also some improvements to atrial fibrillation detection. The Apple Watch will now be able to provide more context with a new feature called AFib history, which tracks frequency and other trends related to AFib.

A new Medications app is also coming to WatchOS 9. The app is meant to make it easier to log medicine and set regular reminders to take specific medicine and vitamins, even without an Apple Watch. You'll be able to add medications by scanning a label or typing in the name manually. The app will also show information about medication interactions.

The update will also bring other features, such as four new watch faces and support for six new keyboard languages.

New software updates for Apple's major products are usually the centerpiece of WWDC. Apple uses its opening keynote as an opportunity to drum up excitement for new features and updates before the software arrives later in the year. Although most of the conference is taking place virtually, Apple is also hosting a special event for developers and students on June 6 at its Apple Park campus.

The update comes as Apple has maintained its leading position in the smartwatch industry. Apple accounted for 36.1% of smartwatch shipments in the first quarter of 2022, representing an increase from 35.9% in the same period last year, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple also snagged 28.9% of basic watch and smartwatch shipments in the first quarter of 2022, said a report from research firm Canalys.

