Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Live Blog: iOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura, M2, Gaming and More

Apple's been rumored to be working on a headset that straddles the worlds of virtual reality and augmented reality, which could move the company into the highly contested metaverse, which is already populated by rivals such as Meta and Microsoft.

Quick reminder: Virtual reality, or VR, is where a screen is placed so close to your eyes your brain is tricked into thinking you're inside a virtual world.

Augmented reality, or AR, is where computer images are overlaid on the real world. If you've played Pokemon Go on your phone or used a face filter on Instagram, that's AR.

Apple's headset is expected to involve some combination of both technologies, offering VR for immersive experiences and AR when you want to interact with the outside world.

The company isn't expected to show off its headset at WWDC this year, though a recent report from Bloomberg said its board of directors recently got a look at the device. But it may announce new software for its AR Kit technology, which helps power AR-enabled apps such as Smash Tanks and Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs.

What that new technology will be is anyone's guess. But there are a lot of rumors suggesting Apple may also introduce a new term for its AR and VR software, RealityOS.