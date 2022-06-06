This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple announced MacOS Ventura. The new version of the operating system is designed to boost user productivity and creativity, but gamers will also notice some big changes.

Apple plans to upgrade its Metal software, which helps power games. Metal 3 will support MetalFX Upscaling, which means rendering smaller, less compute-intensive frames that can be upscaled. The Metal updates and new M2 Chip should give new Macs gaming power, fast loading times and fluid gameplay that was once only available on high-performance consoles and gaming PCs.

During WWDC, Apple showed off a new Mac running Resident Evil Village and No Man's Sky. Both games will be coming to Macs using the Apple silicon later this year. A MacBook Air will run Resident Evil Village 1080p well, and a Mac Studio can play at 4K, according to Apple.