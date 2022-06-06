Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets New M2 Chip Starting at $1,299

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

As part of its annual World Wide Developers Conference, Apple has announced updates to the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop.

The new version adds the more robust M2 chips and supports up to 24GB of unified memory and comes with up 20 hours of battery life.

Previously, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was one of the first Macs to get upgraded to Apple's own M1 chips from Intel chips, and it's now one of the first Macs to move onto its second wave of M-series chips.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro, starting at $1,299, is the least expensive laptop in the Apple's Pro lineup. It is also the only MacBook Pro model that does not have access to the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which Apple released in October 2021 along with the new 14-inch and updated 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead, the new M2 chip takes over for the regular M1 chip, giving the new model a significant boost.

