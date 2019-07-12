Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

For the first time since their epic 2008 final, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will face off again on Centre Court at Wimbledon. In 2008, Nadal edged Federer 9-7 in the fifth set of what is generally considered to be the greatest match in the history of the sport. More recently, Nadal beat Federer in straight sets at the French Open last month to capture his record 12th title on the red clay of Roland Garros. Federer leads the rivalry on grass 2-1, however, with wins in the Wimbledon final in 2006 and 2007.

Before Federer and Nadal play their eagerly anticipated semifinal match on Friday, however, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on No. 23 seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

In the women's draw, two former world No. 1 ranked players will meet in the final: Serena Williams and Simona Halep.

The men's semifinals are on Friday, the women's final is on Saturday, and the men's final is on Sunday. Here's what you need to know to watch all of the big matches.

What is the tournament schedule?

Djokovic and Bautista Agut play in the first semifinal, which starts at 8 a.m. ET on Friday. After that match concludes, Federer and Nadal will take Centre Court for the second semifinal match.

The Ladies' Singles Final between Williams and Halep is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, and the Gentlemen's Singles Final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

The remaining matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I livestream Wimbledon?

You can livestream the tournament on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream matches on ESPN+, which is ESPN's $5-a-month streaming service, or use a live-TV streaming service.

Things to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets, and PC browsers.

phones, tablets, and PC browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel. (Wait until the second half of the fortnight to start your trial, and you can watch all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matches without spending a dime.)

Sling TV's $25 Sling Orange package includes ESPN. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.)

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ESPN.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ESPN.

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ESPN.

