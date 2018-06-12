US Open 2018: Tee times, how to watch and more

The 2018 US Open is set to tee off on Thursday, June 14 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. I like to tune into the final round on Sunday each year because: A) it's Father's Day and lying on the couch to watch golf is a total dad move, and B) the course is set up to be so difficult that the world's greatest golfers occasionally look mortal, making a terrible golfer like me momentarily feel better about himself.

What are the storylines for this, the 118th US Open?

Well, Tiger Woods is back playing tournament golf again, which is fun whether you are rooting for him or against him. It's been a decade since Tiger won his third US Open title, but he looks healthy and is again a threat.

The only major title that has escaped Phil Mickelson is the US Open, where he has finished runner-up six times, including in 2004 at Shinnecock Hills. Can Lefty complete his trophy case with a win this weekend on Long Island?

Jordan Spieth won in 2015 and is looking to nab a second title. And after Sergio Garcia won the Masters last year, Rickie Fowler is now viewed as the best player never to win a major, a label he will try to shed on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills. (Fowler is also the most colorfully dressed golfer to win or not win a major.)

Learn how you can watch the US Open, the toughest test in golf.

2018 US Open schedule

Round 1: Thursday, June 14



Thursday, June 14 Round 2: Friday, June 15



Friday, June 15 Round 3: Saturday, June 16



Saturday, June 16 Round 4: Sunday, June 17



Broadcast TV

The US Open will be broadcast on Fox, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription, or for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas. You can also watch early round coverage on FS1.

Here's the broadcast schedule of the four rounds:

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET on Fox



Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1; 4:30-7:30 p.m. ET on Fox



Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Fox



Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Fox



Online or streaming

Fox Sports Go and the Fox Sports Go app will have the live stream of each round, but you need to log in with a pay TV account. You can get an ad-supported live stream without authentication at usopen.com and the US Open app. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the games with one of the big five live-TV streaming services if you live in the right market.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's cheapest, $35-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox and FS1. Click here to check availability of live local channels in your area.

FuboTV

Fubo costs $19.99 for the first month and then $44.99 per month and includes Fox and FS1.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40 Access plan includes Fox and FS1. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of Fox in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is available in dozens of major metro markets, costs $40 a month and includes Fox and FS1.

One note: In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks, so be sure to check what Fox offers in your area for any service before committing. To help you test the waters, each service offers a free, seven-day trial.

