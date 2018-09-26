Ryder Cup 2018: Tiger in Paris, tee times, how to watch and more

The Ryder Cup pits 12 of the best golfers from the US against a dozen of the best European golfers. It's great theater because it's one of the few times where you get to see golfers acting like teammates, from the matching golf shirts the teams wear to the awkward high-fives they exchange. The tournament takes place every other year, ping ponging between courses in the US and Europe.

The 42nd Ryder Cup begins this week at the Le Golf National golf course outside of Paris. For the first time since 2012, Tiger Woods will compete with Team USA, fresh off of winning the Tour Championship last weekend -- Tiger's first win on the tour in five years.

Here's what you need to know about how to stream the Ryder Cup.

When is it?

The Ryder Cup is a three-day tournament, beginning on Friday, Sept. 28 and ending on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Who's playing?

For Team USA, Jim Furyk captains the squad led by Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson.

Thomas Bjorn is the captain of Team Europe that includes Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

How can I watch the Ryder Cup on TV?

The Ryder Cup is broadcast on NBC and the Golf Channel.

Here's the television schedule for each day:

Friday, Sept. 28:

Live coverage on the Golf Channel: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET



Re-air on the Golf Channel: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. ET



Saturday, Sept. 29:

Live coverage on the Golf Channel: 2 a.m. - 3 a.m. ET



Live coverage on NBC: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET



Re-air on the Golf Channel: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET



Sunday, Sept. 30:

Live coverage on NBC: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET



Re-air on the Golf Channel: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. ET



How can I watch the Ryder Cup online?

You can livestream the Ryder Cup on RyderCup.com.

Livestream schedule:

Friday: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET



Saturday: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET



Sunday: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET



Ryder Cup for cord cutters

Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the tour. You can livestream the Ryder Cup with one of the big five live-TV streaming services or FuboTV, provided you live in a market that gets live feeds of NBC (as opposed to only video on-demand content). Each service offers a free, 7-day trial that will easily get you through the three-day tournament.

Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from subscriptions placed through services featured in this article.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes NBC, and the $65-a-month Go Big package adds the NBC-owned Golf Channel. Click here to check availability of live, local channels in your area.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $40-a-month Access plan includes NBC, and the $45-a-month Core plan includes both NBC and the Golf Channel. Channel lineups vary by region, so check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $10-a-month Sling Blue Sports Extra to get the Golf Channel. Click here to see if you can get a live feed of NBC in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is currently available in dozens of major metro markets. It costs $40 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel.

FuboTV

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV includes a live feed of NBC and the Golf Channel in dozens of markets. FuboTV costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month.