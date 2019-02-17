NBA All-Star Game 2019: How to watch Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, start time, what to expect

After some lackluster games devoid of defense, the NBA last year shelved the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup for its All-Star game and instead let the leading vote-getter in each conference pick the teams, playground style. This year, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains and selected the teams. If you cut the cord and want to watch basketball's best this weekend, here's what you need to know.
NBA All-Star weekend schedule
Start time: The All-Star game takes place today, Sunday, Feb. 17, in Charlotte, North Carolina, starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on both TNT and TBS.
The Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest was last night.
Read more: Complete NBA All-Star Game 2019 coverage at CBS Sports
NBA All-Star rosters
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers received the most fan votes among Western Conference teams, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the most votes in the Eastern Conference. Here are the results of their All-Star draft.
Online or streaming
You can livestream the NBA All-Star Game on the TBS app or TNT app, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can livestream it with a live-TV streaming service if you live in the right market.
DirecTV Now
DirecTV Now's cheapest, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes TBS and TNT.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes TBS and TNT.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes TBS and TNT.
Sling TV
Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange plan or its $25-a-month Blue plan includes TBS and TNT.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes TBS and TNT.
FuboTV
FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that costs $45 a month and includes TBS and TNT.
The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.
This story originally published on Feb. 15.
