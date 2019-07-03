Icon Sportswire

We have reached the midway point of the 2019 MLB regular season. As is their time-honored tradition, Major League Baseball's biggest star players will take a break from the daily grind of the 162-game marathon for a few days to participate in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

This year, the All-Star festivities will take place in Cleveland. The Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 8 with the All-Star Game to follow on Tuesday, July 9.

Here's how cord cutters can watch all of the All-Star action.

How can I watch on TV?

The Home Run Derby is set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday July 9 and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The first pitch of the MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday July 10. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

Who are the starters for the MLB All-Star Game?

For the National League, the starters are:

Wilson Contreras, C (Cubs)

Freddie Freeman, 1B (Braves)

Ketel Marte, 2B (Diamondbacks)

Nolan Arenado, 3B (Rockies)

Javier Báez, SS (Cubs)

Christian Yelich, OF (Brewers)

Cody Bellinger, OF (Dodgers)

Ronald Acuña Jr., OF (Braves)

For the American League, the starters are:

Gary Sánches, C (Yankees)

Carlos Santana, 1B (Indians)

DJ LeMahieu, 2B (Yankees)

Alex Bregman, 3B (Astros)

Jorge Polanco, SS (Twins)

Mike Trout, OF (Angels)

George Springer, OF (Astros)

Michael Brantley, OF (Astros)

Hunter Pence, DH (Rangers)

Which other players got picked for the All-Star Game?

You can see the full MLB All-Star Game rosters here, including reserves and pitchers.

Who's in the Home Run Derby?

So far, your 2019 Home Run Derby contestants (and their 2019 home run totals) are:

Christian Yelich, Brewers (31 HR)

Pete Alonso, Mets (28 HR)

Josh Bell, Pirates (25 HR)

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves (20 HR)

Carlos Santana, Indians (18 HR)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays (8 HR)

Two more Derby contestants will be announced this evening to round out the field of eight. The winner of this year's Derby will win $1 million.

How can I watch if I don't have cable?

You can livestream the All-Star Game on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app and the Home Run Derby on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch with a live-TV streaming service but will need to make sure you can get a live feed for the All-Star Game. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV Sling TV's $25-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, the $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, and the $40-a-month Orange & Blue plan includes both. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox. (The plans are currently discounted by 40 percent for the first month.) See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox and ESPN. You can see if a live feed of Fox is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of Fox is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of Fox is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes Fox for the All-Star Game but not ESPN for the Derby. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox. See at FuboTV

