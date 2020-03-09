How to watch the SEC tournament without cable

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The most exciting time in college basketball has begun. This week marks the start of college basketball conference tournaments featuring many of the biggest schools. In a whirlwind season that has seemingly had several top-25 teams lose every week, the conference games provide a chance for teams that are near-locks for next week's March Madness a time to tighten up before the big event and for bubble teams, a chance to prove that they are worth a ticket to the dance.

The SEC tournament features big names like Kentucky, Auburn and LSU, all of which seem set to get invited to the dance next week according to CBS Sports' latest bracket predictions, with others like Mississipi State currently sitting on the outside of the bubble and needing a strong conference tournament to boost their chances. How teams perform this week could have a big impact on March Madness seeding.

If you cut the cord and want to watch the SEC tournament, here's what you need to know.

When are the games?

The SEC tournament tips off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11, and runs through Sunday, March 15.

Two games will take place Wednesday: Georgia versus Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET followed by Vanderbilt versus Arkansas.

Where are the games held?

The tournament is taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

What networks are airing the games?

The SEC Network will air the first two rounds of games on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday's quarterfinals will be split between ESPN and the SEC Network while the semifinals on Saturday and championship on Sunday will be on ESPN.

How can I watch?

The SEC Network is available from several streaming services including AT&T TV and TV Now, YouTube TV ( ), Vidgo, Sling TV ( ) and Hulu with Live TV.

Some, like Hulu, Vidgo and YouTube TV, include the SEC Network and ESPN in their base packages. Others, like Sling TV and AT&T's TV and TV Now, require a step up to a pricier plan to get the SEC Network. Most have free trials that let you use them for the week and have apps that allow streaming on TVs, phones and tablets.

Other things to keep in mind:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch most of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch most on your TV using a media streamer Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

Roku, You can also watch on iPhones

You can sign up and cancel any time, no contract required except for AT&T TV.

Nearly all of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange packages includes ESPN. Those who also want the SEC Network will need its Sports Extra add-on, which runs $10 per month. Read CNET's Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the SEC Network and ESPN. Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes the SEC Network and ESPN. Read CNET's Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now costs $80 per month for the package that includes ESPN and the SEC Network. Read CNET's AT&T TV Now review.

Vidgo's $40 Core package includes the SEC Network and ESPN.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...





CNET's Matt Elliot contributed to this story.