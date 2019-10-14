Getty Images

On Sunday, Sam Darnold returned to the Jets and led the team to its first win of the season, Deshaun Watson outdueled Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson made NFL history against the Bengals. You can see all of the Week 6 NFL results here.

Week 6 concludes in Lambeau Field this evening with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football with first place in the NFC North on the line. Despite a sore knee, Aaron Rodgers is excpected to be under center tonight for the Packers, but he'll be without favorite target Davante Adams. For the Lions, Matthew Stafford leads Detroit's passing attack and could get rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson back tonight.

Tonight's game between the Lions and Packers kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here's how cord cutters can watch Monday Night Football without cable -- as well as the rest of the NFL games this season on Thursday nights and Sundays.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

How can I watch my local team's NFL games in general?



For teams in your local market -- Lions fans in Detroit, Packers fans in Green Bay, and so on -- you'll be able to watch your local team's games on a major local network channel.

Games are typically broadcast on CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoons. National broadcasts are shown on NBC on Sunday nights, ESPN on Monday nights and the NFL Network on Thursday nights. Most of the Thursday night games are simulcast on Fox, Amazon Prime and Twitch. (Note that CBS is the parent company of CNET.)

There is also NFL RedZone to consider, a channel that springs to life each fall and shows live coverage from around the league with the promise to show you every touchdown from every Sunday afternoon game. It's a great way to watch out-of-market action and essential viewing for fantasy football GMs.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Which live TV streaming services are best for NFL fans?

The short answer? PlayStation Vue is our No. 1 overall pick for streaming live NFL football.

Read more: Best ways to watch football live without cable

The longer answer: Many live TV streaming services -- including Vue as well as AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV -- carry one or more local networks (namely CBS, Fox and NBC), so they're the best bet for cord cutters who don't want to use an over-the-air antenna.

The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the network you want in your area.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones ( ) , Android phones, tablets and computer browsers.

, Android phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the services featured on this page.

PlayStation Vue offers all the networks that show NFL games, and you can add the NFL RedZone channel for $10 a month extra. The $55 Core plan is the cheapest option that includes the five channels NFL fans need --- CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network -- and the $10-a-month Sports Pack will get you NFL RedZone. The Core plan is currently discounted to $45 a month for the first two months.

Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25-a-month Blue plan and $25-a-month Orange plan, which forces NFL fans into a tricky decision or encourages them to spring for both at $40 a month. Sling Blue includes Thursday and Sunday games on NBC, Fox and the NFL Network. Sling Orange includes Monday night games on ESPN. And if you want to add the NFL RedZone, you'll need Sling Blue. Blue -- but not Orange -- subscribers can add the $10-a-month Sports Extra package, which includes NFL RedZone. Sling TV does not offer CBS, which typically carries AFC games on Sunday afternoons. Sling's packages are discounted 40% for the first month.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but not NFL Network or RedZone.

AT&T TV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but not the NFL Network or RedZone. Its basic, $50-a-month Plus package will let you watch games on CBS and Fox on Sunday afternoons, Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ESPN and Thursday Night Football on Fox.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, but not NFL Network or RedZone.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox, NBC and NFL Network but not ESPN. You'll miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN but will get the games on Sunday afternoons (CBS and Fox), Sunday nights (NBC) and Thursday nights (NFL Network). The $9-a-month Sports Plus package adds NFL RedZone.

CBS All Access costs $6 a month and lets you watch AFC matchups on Sunday afternoons. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

Prime Video will stream the Thursday Night Football games this season that will be simulcast on Fox. The games on Prime Video will also be streamed live on the Amazon-owned Twitch, which means you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to stream Thursday night football.

Stream live on your phone with NFL Mobile and Yahoo app

In previous years, only Verizon Wireless subscribers could livestream games on their phones with the NFL Mobile app. Now, anyone can get a live NFL stream on a phone, regardless of carrier. You'll be limited to watching on your phone and will see only local, in-market games and the national broadcasts on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights.

National and local games will also be streamed on the Yahoo and Yahoo Sports app.

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated with the latest game details.