Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to enter the ring on Saturday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada for what's expected to be the most watched fight... ever.

As usual, the fight is only available to those who pay the nearly $100 pay-per-view fee. However, breaking from the traditional means of purchasing directly from a cable or satellite provider, CBS recently announced the fight will also be available to stream on the Showtime PPV website or iOS and Apple TV app. (Disclaimer: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

For those who want to stream the fight on a computer, you can visit ShowtimePPV.com and purchase access for $99.95. Keep in mind, if you purchase through the website you will only have access to the fight on a computer — and not on your mobile device or Apple TV.

The iOS and Apple TV apps aren't available in the iTunes store, but according to the announcement, the apps should be live any time now. We will update this post once we spot the apps.

Unfortunately, there's no mention of access for users of the Android, Roku or Amazon Fire ($49.99 at Amazon.com) platforms. Right now, it seems, the mobile experience is limited to Apple devices.

As an added bonus for those who pay to stream the fight, you will also have access to a free trial of Showtime and CBS All Access.

2:26 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.