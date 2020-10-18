Braves vs. Dodgers: NLCS Game 7 schedule, how to watch MLB today without cable

After a shortened regular season marked by multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, an expanded Wild Card round and the move to a bubble format similar to the NBA and NHL for the back half of its postseason, just a handful of games remain for Major League Baseball in 2020. The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros on Saturday in Game 7 to win the American League pennant and a trip to the World Series. Today, the National League champion will be crowned in yet another decisive game.

A seventh game in the championship series between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers wasn't quite as improbable as it was in the ALCS -- the Astros were down 3-0, while the Dodgers' largest series deficit was 3-1 -- but it's still unusual. Of 87 MLB teams that went down 3-1 in a best-of-seven series, less than 20% went on to force a Game 7. Saturday night, the Dodgers beat the Braves to do just that. The winner on Sunday will play the Rays in the World Series.

The NLCS Game 7 starts today, Sunday October 18, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Fox and FS1.

Read on to find out how to watch the final game of the NLCS as well as the World Series, starting Tuesday, without cable.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?



The remaining NLCS game will be broadcast on Fox and FS1, while Fox will broadcast the World Series. FS1 is carried by most major live TV streaming services, but local availability for Fox varies. Check the links below to make sure Fox is available in your area.

You can also watch Fox broadcasts with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes both channels. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling's $30-a-month Blue package offers FS1, but Fox is only available in a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes Fox and FS1 for the NLCS and World Series. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Other ways to watch postseason baseball online

MLB.TV is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you are a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the MLB.TV Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Another option if you're a cable subscriber is using the Fox Sports Go app. Unlike the MLB.com At Bat, you can watch the World Series for free -- well, for no more than you're already paying for cable. The Fox Sports Go app works with iOS devices, Android devices and the Amazon Kindle Fire as well as with Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. You can also access Fox Sports Go from a computer.

You can use the free Watch TBS app or TBS.com to watch the ALDS and ALCS but you'll need to prove you pay for cable. The TBS app works with the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms.

