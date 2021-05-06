ADT vs. Vivint: Which professional home security system is better?

David Priest/CNET

The one area where you could think ADT might be slacking, it's very much not -- the technology ADT uses itself. Even though the company was founded in the 1800s, it's very much kept up with the changing times. Where once ADT monitored doors and windows with wired connections (run behind walls and under kickplates), these days everything is (as it should be) wireless.

You can get all the same (or similar) gadgets and gizmos with ADT as you can with Vivint or any other brand -- smart locks, doorbell cameras, security cams, a connected thermostat, etc. And soon, ADT will integrate with the Google Nest line of smart speakers, smart displays and connected cameras.

ADT's pricing is on the high side of competitive with Vivint's -- most of its devices cost about the same or a little more than comparable devices from Vivint. A few cost a little less. It's monthly monitoring service is a bit overpriced -- $39 per month for basic service ($9 more than Vivint), $60 if you want to set up automations (like turning the lights on when your deadbolt unlocks, for example), which is $15 more than Vivint charges for a comparable service.

But beyond the equipment itself is where ADT's service starts to break down -- and fast.

First, there's the system for controlling all that gear. Vivint has a smart display that serves as a hub, as well as a mobile app and website -- but all three work in glorious harmony with one another, letting you control any part of the system from any one and all of them.

ADT's setup, however, is a bit more… disjointed. ADT also has a hub, an app and a website, but unlike with Vivint, you can't do everything on any one of them. For example, the control panel (aka, hub) lets you arm and disarm the system and check camera feeds and device settings. But if you want to set up a routine or access more specific device settings, you have to move over to the app. To create more complex home automations, however, you have to move over to the web portal, which means you have to use a laptop or desktop computer (and not everyone has one of those handy all the time).

Not only is it frustrating and confusing to have to use different tools to accomplish different tasks, the user interface and experience is subpar on all of the above -- as you might expect from a company that cut its teeth during the early days of the automobile.

But where ADT really falls out of step with modernity is with its contract. You read that right: ADT still requires a contract for service. And the company includes positively punishing terms if you want to get out early. Even if you pay for all the hardware up front, the contract will still lock you in for 12 to 60 months (depending on the region), and cancellation can cost up to 75% of the remaining balance of the entire contract.

With few (if any) advantages over other professionally installed systems, the required contract is the last nail in the coffin, placing ADT at the bottom of our list of favorite home security companies.

