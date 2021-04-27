David Priest/CNET

ADT, a home security company in the United States with over 6 million customers, is suing Amazon's Ring, alleging that the DIY home security company is copying ADT's logo and profiting from customer trust associated with it.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the lawsuit, ADT has asked a federal judge in Florida to order Ring to stop using its blue, octagonal signs and to pay unspecified compensation to the security company.

In the complaint, ADT said it asked Ring to stop copying its blue octagon logo in 2016, after which the Amazon-owned company removed the blue color from its sign, but kept the octagon shape. In late March, upon releasing a new outdoor siren, Ring added the blue back to its advertising materials.

ADT also said in the complaint that it owns 12 trademarks for the shape, color and look of its blue, octagonal sign.

Although ADT has worked with Ring in the past, Google bought a $450 million stake in ADT last year, and a new partnership between the companies will bring Google Nest smart cameras and displays to ADT customers.

ADT and Ring didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

