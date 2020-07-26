From Amazon to Zuckerberg: 25 years of technology

On CNET's 25th anniversary, take a look back at the last quarter century of the technology industry and remember who and what defined it.

by
The smart home wouldn't exist without this '90s invention

Commentary: Wi-Fi was the missing piece that made the smart home whole.

by
This tech let us dream big. Then it flopped spectacularly

From teleportation devices to hoverboards, here are some inventions that never made it past sci-fi novels and films.

by
25 technologies that have changed the world

For better or worse, these techs and gadgets changed our lives in the past quarter century.

by
TVs over the years have grown cheaper, smarter and much bigger

As flat-screen technology killed CRT and rear projection, a lot more people could afford a huge TV.

by
Today's smartphone almost didn't happen

Even into the first decade of the 2000s, it was a device many thought we didn't need.

Everything about how we access and listen to music has changed in the past 25 years

The music industry has been rocked by technology since CNET's start in 1995 and so has how we discover, create, collect and listen to it.

When Hollywood finally noticed the web: What it got right and oh so wrong

The Net. Hackers. Johnny Mnemonic. Twenty-five years ago, cinema met cyberspace in a riot of funky fashion, cool music and surveillance paranoia.

CNET at 25

The year 1995 could really be counted as Year Zero of the digital world we live in today. Netscape had an IPO, Amazon and eBay launched, Microsoft released Internet Explorer, and CNET was born.

When CNET first went online at the end of June, the original dot-com boom was just gathering steam. That first boom went bust just five years later, but the tech industry, while certainly not unscathed, adapted and charged ahead. More of the planet's population went online, small startups like Facebook and Google went on to become industry giants, and gadgets such as phones and laptops got cheaper, smaller, faster and ubiquitous.

Through it all, CNET was there to tell the stories behind this remarkable industry. Join us as we relive some of the biggest technology stories, products, companies and people of the last quarter century.