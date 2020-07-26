CNET at 25

Remember when TVs weighed 200 pounds? A look back at TV trends over the years As flat-screen technology killed CRT and rear projection, TVs grew lighter yet bigger, as well as more affordable than ever before. Jul 26, 2020

Remember when we wore cell phones on belts? This Motorola phone started the trend Compared with other cellphones of its day, the first famous flip phone was an amazingly sleek, cutting-edge device. Jul 26, 2020

The smart home wouldn't exist without this '90s invention Commentary: Wi-Fi was the missing piece that made the smart home whole. Jul 13, 2020

Why 2020 is a rare window in time that's hard to see beyond Commentary: Never mind seeing beyond the fabled singularity of 2045. It's really hard to predict where we're going from the here and now. Jul 1, 2020

Samsung's mistake -- and CNET's reaction -- inspired me to work here When CNET called out Samsung for its sexist, tone-deaf Galaxy S4 press conference, I knew I wanted to be more than just a fan. Jul 1, 2020

Pager, Discman and Game Boy: This is the tech we used in 1995 We didn't just carry different gadgets 25 years ago, we carried a lot more of them. Jun 30, 2020

Building CNET one person at a time Founder Halsey Minor recalls how, in the uncharted days before the first dot-com boom, he built the content and recruited the team that became CNET. Jun 27, 2020

10 best-selling cars, trucks and SUVs of 1995 From Ford to Honda to Toyota, let's dive into history and see what Americans were buying 25 years ago, back when CNET first started. Jun 25, 2020

See how popular vehicles like the Camry, Wrangler and F-150 have changed over the last 25 years Today's Honda Civic is about the same size as an Accord from 1995, though it's more powerful. Here's how other popular nameplates have changed since then. Jun 24, 2020

Before the cats came: The web of 1995 leaves me nostalgic for simpler times The web was cluttered and ugly in its early days, but it was also free of popups and full of innocent charm. Jun 24, 2020

When Hollywood finally noticed the web: What it got right and oh so wrong The Net. Hackers. Johnny Mnemonic. Twenty-five years ago, cinema met cyberspace in a riot of funky fashion, cool music and surveillance paranoia. Jun 23, 2020

From Microsoft to the iPhone, getting technology right for 25 years Former ZDNet and CNET editor Dan Farber recalls how the two sites started as fierce rivals, but ultimately came together to pioneer the golden age of tech journalism. Jun 20, 2020