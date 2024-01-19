Palm-Reading Locks, Face ID and Moody Porch Lights: 5 New Home Security Products for 2024

The coming year looks to bring even more possibilities for AI, especially if this month's CES is any indication of how 2024 could go. We got a first look at what you should expect from the home security category in the coming year, including new cameras, doorbells and home security solutions we've never seen before.

With loads of AI TVs and robot chefs appearing at the tech expo in Vegas, it's no surprise we saw several AI advances for home security tech, too.

It's easier than ever to add new tech to your home defenses, with things like the Matter protocol helping solve our device compatibility woes. The hard part is figuring out if flashy new devices are really worth your time or more of a marketing push.

Our first take on five CES home security product releases will help you decide. These are the buzziest home security announcements so far in 2024, along with just how useful they could be in your house, apartment or business.

Lockly Lockly Visage Smart Lock with Facial Recognition Lockly says the front is ready for face scans Already comfortable using Apple's Face ID sign-ins? You may welcome the technology for your door, too. Lockly's Visage smart deadbolt uses facial recognition as a biometric pass to unlock your door with -- hopefully -- a steady glance. That could be seriously useful if your hands are full of groceries, but the $349 price tag is a little steep. However, the price of entry may be worth it for Apple users, since the lock comes with support for Apple Home Key passes, as well as a more traditional fingerprint reader. We don't yet have all the answers yet, though. It remains to be seen how this lock performs out in the real world, where height, weather and daylight could all affect the accuracy of porch-side facial recognition. We also don't yet know how all those face scans will be stored, encrypted and accessed. Price : $349

: $349 Release Date: Summer 2024

It may look like a fancy spa treatment here, but this new offering from Lockly uses facial recognition to open doors. Lockly

Reolink Reolink's Duo 3 Security Camera A high-res camera for hard-to-satisfy homeowners. Reolink's powerful Duo 3 PoE (or Power over Ethernet) security cam makes a case for installing commercial-level security on your own property: More durability, a lot more detail and a better overview of a large yard or other space In addition to the low-light ColorX night vision technology, the cam sports two big dual lenses that can reach 16 megapixels of identifying detail (Reolink claims that's a first), with a nearly panoramic 180-degree field of view. The Duo 3 also retains the high-grade security features we expect from today's robust cams. It has two-way audio, motion detection, spotlight and smart alerts. Reolink also throws in motion tracking to let you keep an eye on the action. While these all seem like business-oriented features, the camera has home-friendly options too -- notably, compatibility with both Google Home and the Nest Hub. But you'll want a reliable hub or spacious SD card to store all that video detail. Price : $190

: $190 Release Date: February 2024 $190 at Reolink

Nanoleaf Nanoleaf's outdoor smart lights An outdoor lighting fix we like, but short on details A little outdoor lighting helps improve safety and deter lurkers, but most external security lights are built into cameras or only available as bulky floodlights. At CES Nanoleaf revealed a new option with Permanent Outdoor Lights, the brand's first foray into exterior lighting. The lights retain Nanoleaf's extensive color and schedule customization, which is nice. They're also compact enough to stick right up under your eaves or in other convenient spots. The lights work with Matter, so your existing smart home apps should be able to handle them. But I'd like to learn more about the wiring requirements and the full weather-resistance capabilities of these lights before making a recommendation. For now, they've definitely caught my eye. Price : TBD

: TBD Release Date: TBD

Keep in touch

Does this new security tech sound great for your home? We'll keep you updated as we get our hands on these devices. Remember, CES is only a show, so you'll have to wait at least a few months before most of these gadgets hit store (or online) shelves. You can set a Google alert for a product that catches your eye and keep following home security on CNET so you don't miss any details.