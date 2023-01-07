Matter Smart Home Devices Dominated CES This Year

For the past decade or so, smart home tech has been about as prevalent as it gets at CES. That's once again the case here in 2023, with the usual flood of new device announcements from brands both big and small (plus some weird and wonderful ones). This year's crop in Las Vegas has something else, though: Support for Matter, the newly launched, open-source smart home standard that brings compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings within a single wireless protocol.

In other words, devices that work with Matter should work with just about everything, and at CES there are all sorts of new gadgets making that exact pitch. So, let's get right to the new products that have caught our eye this year.

Samsung Samsung SmartThings Station Coming in February to the US and South Korea, the SmartThings Station from Samsung is a small-sized smart home hub for Matter-compatible gadgets. With built-in radios for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and Thread, it's capable of quarterbacking all sorts of gadgets at once, opening the door to automate them in the SmartThings app. You can also trigger any of your favorite smart home scenes by pressing, double-pressing, or long-pressing the button on top of the device. You can also program that button to make your phone ring next time you're having trouble finding it. On top of all of that, the device itself doubles as a 15-watt wireless fast-charging station, and it can even send you an alert when your phone or tablet is fully charged. Pricing isn't finalized yet, but keep an eye out for it next month. Read more about Samsung's SmartThings Station.

Eve Eve Energy, Eve Motion, Eve Door and Window, and Eve MotionBlinds Eve was paying attention in 2019, when Matter was first starting to come together. After years of cranking out smart home gadgets built exclusively around Apple HomeKit, the brand decided to widen its appeal with a new focus on Matter, and it made sure to make all of its devices compatible with Thread, a Wi-Fi-based protocol capable of acting like a dedicated delivery system for Matter transmissions. Fast-forward to CES 2023, where Eve rolled out a handful of new devices built to work with Matter right out of the box: the $40 Eve Energy smart plug, Eve Motion movement detectors and Eve Door and Window entry sensors that'll each retail for $50, and a new $200 Eve MotionBlinds upgrade kit that'll let you transform regular roller blinds into smart shades that you can automate and control from your phone. All of them are coming by the end of March, and all of them will work with Matter, which is great -- but maybe more impressive is that Eve's forward-thinking approach means that the majority of its previous-gen gadgets will support Matter, too. Read more about Eve's new smart home gear.

Schneider Electric Schneider Home energy management system Schneider Electric's Schneider Home app offers a central place to manage the company's collection of connected home energy devices, also called the Schneider Home line. A Schneider Home system can include a home backup battery, solar inverter, smart electrical panel, electric vehicle charger and connected electric sockets and light switches, though the system can be installed piecemeal too. From the central app, users can control their power usage at the breaker or switch and outlet level. They can set EV charging schedules to take advantage of lower electricity rates and designate different combinations of outlets, switches and breakers to turn off and on in presets like "away." Components of the Schneider Home system will come available throughout 2023. Full pricing information isn't yet available. Read more about Schneider Home.

GE GE Profile smart stand mixer If you're thinking of a stand mixer, do you picture a KitchenAid? GE Profile is trying to change that with an innovative mixer of its own. GE Profile's 7-quart stand mixer comes with a built-in scale that makes it convenient to measure ingredients right into the bowl. It also senses when mixing is complete for several different recipes, taking into account changes in a mixture's texture and consistency. And its companion app has several stand-mixer-reliant recipes for you to try out. CNET got a chance to see it on the CES floor and our writer's impressions were really positive. The smart "designs felt thoughtful and genuinely useful, from the way the attachments most easily click (versus rotating) into place, to the built-in scale that reads weight out to you in the unit of your choice." The mixer is currently for sale at Crate & Barrel for $1,000 with more locations coming soon. Read more about the GE Profile stand mixer.

Ring Ring Car Cam Ring's newest smart home gadget is, indeed, another camera -- but it isn't a camera that you'll put on or in your home. Instead, it's a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam that promises to keep an eye on things both in and around your vehicle. With built-in Wi-Fi, it's capable of uploading motion-activated clips from the dual-facing cameras whenever you park within the range of your home's Wi-Fi network -- from there, you'll be able to monitor that footage right from the Ring app. You can also tell it to start recording several minutes' worth of footage just by saying, "Alexa, record." LTE connectivity is available with a monthly subscription, which allows you to receive alerts, engage in two-way talk, or monitor the live feed while your car is out on the road. Expected to start shipping out in February, the Ring Car Cam is set to retail for $250, or $200 if you take advantage of the early bird preorder pricing, which is open now. Read more about the Ring Car Cam.

GE Lighting GE Lighting Dynamic Effects Smart Lights GE Lighting was sold to Savant a few years back, but the brand's been keeping busy ever since, with a wide assortment of smart lights for the growing Cync lineup. This year brought a number of new lights into the mix, including several Dynamic Effects lights that promise to put out multiple colors at once while syncing with music or showing off other preset effects. Expected in stores this March, prices for the new lineup should range from $20 to $200. Most interesting among the new lights might be the Neon Rope pictured above, which functions like a multicolor string light that you can flex into interesting, artsy shapes for some quick wall decor. Other products due in stores later this year include hexagonal wall panels, disc-shaped, multicolor "Smart Wafer" downlights, and standard-shaped bulbs capable of putting out a gradient mix of multiple colors at once. As for Matter, GE Lighting says that new versions of its Direct Connect smart bulbs and smart plugs will sync up with the standard later this year, with other new devices to follow suit after that. However, over-the-air Matter updates aren't in the cards for older-gen Cync devices, which might come as a disappointment for anyone who already bought into the platform. Read more about GE's Dynamic Effects lights.

Nanoleaf Nanoleaf Skylight Years ago, Nanoleaf was a small, Toronto-based start-up selling highly efficient, unique-looking LED light bulbs. Now, it's best known for its splashy, color-changing smart lights -- and this year, the company brought several new ones to CES, including new color-changing smart bulbs and new light strips that pair with a camera to mimic the colors on your TV screen or gaming PC monitor. The most striking of the new products, though, might be the Nanoleaf Skylight, pictured above. With modular, color-changing LED ceiling panels capable of filling a room with multicolor light, it's a unique addition to the company's portfolio of smart home statement pieces, and one to keep an eye out for when it launches in the second half of 2023. All of Nanoleaf's new products are slated to support Matter from the get-go, but some of them -- namely the new Essentials smart bulbs, set to launch in the first quarter of the year -- are new, Matter-ready versions of existing products. That means that the existing Nanoleaf bulbs won't be coming on board with Matter, which Nanoleaf says is because Matter required more chip hardware than initially expected. The good news? Nanoleaf Shapes, the company's popular line of wall-mounted light panels, are set to receive over-the-air Matter upgrades in the coming months, along with Nanoleaf Lines and the wood-toned Nanoleaf Elements panels.

Masonite Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door Last year, at CES 2022, we named the Masonite M-Pwr Smart Door one of the five most interesting products from the show floor. It was early for the yet-to-be-released product, but the fully powered design, complete with built-in, motion-activated LED welcome lighting, plus a smart lock and Ring Video Doorbell that need no batteries left us intrigued. This year, Masonite tells us that the door is finally headed to retail -- Home Depot, specifically, where it'll be available nationwide in a variety of designs later this year. Just be prepared to splurge, because this nifty smart door is set to retail for a whopping $6,500, making it one of the most expensive smart home gadgets available in stores.

Leviton Leviton's Decora Smart devices get Matter compatibility Leviton's line of smart devices, Decora Smart, will start getting Matter compatibility early this year. Two second-gen Wi-Fi connected devices -- the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer and Decora Smart Wi-Fi Switch -- will work with Matter after a firmware update, which will be available through the My Leviton app in early 2023. First-gen devices won't be compatible with Matter, according to an FAQ on Leviton's website. It's a trend other companies have followed as well.

LG MoodUp Refrigerator by LG Need a fridge that glows and plays music? You're in luck. One of LG's new products at CES this year is the MoodUp Refrigerator, which is almost certainly the flashiest fridge on the market. With LED panels on the door that can display over 19,000 color combinations, it's an appliance that can set the mood, change color with the seasons and always match your kitchen's decor. It's also equipped with a Bluetooth speaker, and its colors can even sync up with your music. It's all controlled through LG's ThinQ mobile app. The door panels in front of the refrigerator side can also go transparent, eliminating those energy-wasting moments in front of an open fridge deciding what you want to eat. That seems like a truly useful feature, but we'll see how much consumers will need to spend for it once the fridge arrives at retail. Read more about LG's MoodUp fridge.

Samsung Samsung Bespoke kitchen appliances Samsung's new Bespoke AI Wall Oven, part of its new Bespoke line, comes with an internal camera that can share images and videos of your food right to social media as it cooks. It'll also send you warnings if your food is about to burn. It's AI-trained to recognize and recommend cooking temperatures and times for 80 dishes (and 106 in Europe). Samsung also introduced three Bespoke refrigerators, including a 4-Door Flex Refrigerator that has a 32-inch touchscreen on the upper right door and a camera inside that allows you to see your fridge's contents without opening the door. The touchscreen also allows you to manage multiple apps at once, display photos, or act as a "communication and entertainment hub," according to Samsung. Again, pricing is still yet to be determined, but these high-end smart appliances definitely won't come cheap. Read more about Samsung's Bespoke appliances.

Moen Moen smart sprinkler system Moen extended its line of smart home water-management devices to the outdoors by introducing its Smart Sprinkler Control System. The system consists of a controller and soil monitors. The soil monitors measure temperature and moisture levels at 1, 3 and 5 inches and communicate with the controller to adjust irrigation schedules as needed. Systems can monitor and irrigate eight or 16 zones independently, depending on their size. Compared with timer-based sprinkling systems, the Moen system "can reduce an average home's irrigation water use by up to 30%," a Moen representative said. The system will be available starting in early February. An eight-zone system costs $180 while a 16-zone one retails for $235. Soil sensors will be $70 each or $180 for a pack of three. The new system from Moen isn't yet compatible with Matter, said a spokesperson for Moen.

Govee Govee Gaming Sync Lights and Strip Lights This strip light, which got second billing to Govee's gaming sync box at CES this year, is the first Matter compatible offering from the smart lighting company. Like some of the other companies rolling out new Matter gear, Govee won't make older versions of its products compatible with the standard because "Matter has upgraded hardware chip requirements," a company press release said. Govee's other offering syncs colored lights with the movies and video games showing on your TV. It's AI-powered and promises negligible delay and custom light displays for achievements in certain video games. Read more about Govee's AI Gaming Sync Box Kit.

Roborock Roborock S8 Series robot vacuums Roborock, a leading robot vacuum company, introduced new models at CES this year, including its most powerful robovac yet. The Roborock S8 series is a follow-up to the S7 series. The S8 series vacuums have 6,000 Pascals of suction -- the highest number from a Roborock robot vacuum yet -- and introduces a second rubber brush for better sweeping. They vacuum, mop, avoid obstacles, recognize carpet and raise their mops to keep them dry and map your home for quicker cleaning. The S8 Ultra Pro vacuum also comes with an extra mopping pad and the new RockDock Ultra docking system, which cleans and dries the mop to avoid mold growth. The S8 series will be available to buy in April 2023 and start at $750. The S8 Plus (includes a dock) and S8 Ultra Pro (includes the Rock Dock Ultra) will sell for more. Roborock also introduced a manual wet-dry vacuum called the Dyad Pro, an improved iteration of the Dyad. It can handle both wet and dry messes and will also clean and dry itself when docked. The Dyad Pro will sell for $450 starting this month.

Lockly Lockly smart safe Lockly, known for its smart locks, introduced a smart safe at CES 2023 that lets you lock and unlock it from your phone, anywhere in the world. From the mobile app you can also view its open/closed status and receive tamper notifications. If you already have other Lockly locks, you can easily transfer fingerprints over to the safe and coordinate locking for times when you need to lock everything all at once. The safe works with Lockly's Secure Link hub, which allows for remote access. The smart safe starts at $350 and will be available in spring, 2023.

