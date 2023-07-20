X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Amazon's Palm Payment Tech Is Coming to All US Whole Foods Stores

This payment option will be available at all stores by 2024, Amazon says.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
amazon-one-courtesy-photo

Amazon One uses a biometric scan of your palm to verify your identity. 

 Amazon

Soon, Whole Foods shoppers in the United States won't have to bring their wallets to go grocery shopping. All US Whole Foods locations will be outfitted with Amazon One's palm payment system before too long, Amazon said Thursday.

"By the end of this year, all 500+ Whole Foods Market locations in the US will offer Amazon One for payment and Prime membership benefits," Amazon said.

Amazon One is a palm-based identity service that lets you verify your identity and pay by holding your hand over a scanner at stores and venues. Amazon began rolling out the technology at Amazon Go stores in Seattle in 2020 and has expanded to include some Panera Bread locations and Denver's Coors Field.

Amazon One uses biometrics to scan palms as a way to authenticate an individual's identity, similar to how law enforcement departments collect and store fingerprints.

Amazon's handling of biometric data has raised some concerns, though. In March, Amazon was sued over New York City's biometric surveillance law. The lawsuit alleges Amazon Go stores in the area failed to post signage that warned customers of biometric surveillance.

In 2021, a group of US senators also sent Amazon CEO Andy Jassy a letter questioning Amazon's data collection practices and how secure these practices are.

"Amazon One reportedly uploads biometric information to the cloud, raising unique security risks," the letter reads. "Ensuring the security of user data and protecting consumer privacy are of the utmost concern."

In response to concerns, Amazon has said that Amazon One "was designed in accordance with Amazon's long-standing privacy policies and controls." The company also writes that palm prints aren't stored on the palm-reading devices and that palm data is kept secure by both technical and physical means.

People can sign up for Amazon One for free.

antenna-cms
Watch this: First Look at Amazon's Antenna Designs for Project Kuiper

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software