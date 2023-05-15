Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Spoil Dad With the Best Father's Day Gift Baskets

Wow your dad with a special delivery.

Desiree DeNunzio Editor
Desiree DeNunzio is the gift guide editor for CNET's Commerce team. When she's not writing and editing, she's either hiking through the redwoods or curled up with a good book and a lazy dog.
Expertise Desiree has been a writer and editor for the past two decades, covering everything from top-selling Amazon deals to apparel, pets and home goods. Credentials
  • Desiree's previous work has appeared in various print and online publications including Search Engine Land, PCWorld, Wired magazine and PBS MediaShift.
See full bio
Lindsey Hunter Lopez
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Father's Day (June 18) will be here before you know it, and if you're looking for a present that'll really show pops how awesome he is, a gift basket is a worthy option. Of course, the fastest way to Dad's heart is through his belly, which is why we've included plenty of selections in the edible goods category, such as a decadent lobster meal and other father favorites like steak, beer and chocolate. 

If you aren't into food delivery, send a box packed with stylish clothing or order up a fitness crate. There's even a starter veggie garden that'll ship right to Dad. Luckily, it's possible to find baskets that cater to all types of interests, so whether Dad is a foodie, a wine lover or a workout junkie, you're sure to find something he'll love. To help you out, we've rounded up a list of the best Father's Day gift baskets for every type of dad. Check out our list and solidify your position as Dad's favorite kid on Father's Day.

zingermans_weekender_gift_box
Zingerman's

Zingerman's The Weekender Gift Box

For the road-tripper

$110 at Zingerman's

If your Dad enjoys weekend getaways, you can't go wrong with this gift box from Zingerman's. Inside you'll find an assortment of sweet and salty snacks perfect for enjoying on the go, including a block of cheddar from Chabot's Creamery, a fresh loaf of farm bread, salami sticks, peanut brittle, coffee cake and more. It's pretty much everything he needs to take on his next road trip, and it's easy to freeze anything that doesn't get used right away.

quiche, bacon, toast on table
Blue Apron

Blue Apron brunch box

For the breakfast king

$120 at Blue Apron

Start Father's Day off the right way with a mega-brunch that Dad can enjoy from home. Each box includes an overnight French toast bake with lemon curd and blueberries; a cheese and asparagus quiche; avocado toast with feta, radishes and chives; and (drumroll, please) delicious, delicious brown sugar and maple candied bacon.

riderbox.png
The Runner Box

The Runner Box

For the fitness fanatic

$38 at The Runner Box

If your dad is serious about his fitness goals, consider getting him a gift box packed with everything he needs to stay motivated. Choose from The Runner Box or The Rider Box (both $38). The selection of items changes every month, but each box includes snacks and gear meant to help folks refuel after a long run or bike ride, including protein bars, energy bites, electrolyte hydration mix and more.

best of beehive picnic hamper
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Best of Beehive Cheese Hamper

For the ultimate picnic

$155 at Williams Sonoma

When it comes to presentation, Williams Sonoma never disappoints -- and this Best of Beehive picnic hamper is no exception. Inside the wicker basket, you'll find Rustic Bakery's artisan crackers, Creminelli salami, Italian plum spread, and a variety of cheeses from family-owned Beehive Creamery, including Cajun, smoked apple walnut, Barely Buzzed cheese and more.

movie night popcorn tin
The Popcorn Factory

Movie Night popcorn tin

For the movie-watching dad

$45 at The Popcorn Factory

A charming tin packed with delicious popcorn makes a great gift for the Dad who loves to snack while watching his favorite flick. This 3.5-gallon tin comes with The Popcorn Factory's three greatest hits: classic butter, crunchy caramel and cheesy popcorn. And if you really wanted to impress your movie-loving dad, you could pair it with one of our picks for the best streaming services to give as gifts.

a surf & turf meal
Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster Surf & Turf meal

For the crustacean-crazed dad

$260 at Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is known for its fantastic seafood, but it also does a mean Surf & Turf combo. Get Dad two tenderloin filets, two lobster tails, a lobster bisque shipped frozen and ready to cook, along with a four-pack of chocolate whoopie pies. "The shipping was flawless, and everything was delicious!" raves one happy customer.

knack.png
Knack

Knack's Grill Master gift box

For the barbecue king

See at Knack

Knack gift boxes are unique because you build them with only the products that you want, and prices vary depending on the items (and how many) you choose. Then Knack boxes it all up and sends it off. Options for The Grill Master box include cedar grilling planks ($15), mesquite smoking chips ($5), barbecue sauce ($10) and more. A custom note completes the thoughtful gift box.

guy's bbq trash can nachos
Goldbelly

Guy's BBQ Trash Can Nachos + Caliente Margaritas

For the dad who needs a ticket to Flavortown

$110 at Goldbelly

Watch Dad's tastebuds light up as he crafts a tall tower of delicious BBQ Trash Can Nachos. Everything he needs to make Guy Fieri-inspired comfort food is included in this handy package, plus a mix to make two Caliente Margaritas (alcohol is the only thing missing). Choose from black bean, brisket or pulled pork nachos.

vinebox trivia tasting
Vinebox

Vinebox Trivia Tasting

For the wine-curious dad

$79 at Vinebox

If the dad on your list is into wine, this convenient gift box is loads of fun. Vinebox has curated a collection of six European wines -- bold reds and crisp whites -- with trivia questions, so Dad can have the ultimate at-home tasting. After he's tried out each 100-milliliter serving, he can check out Vinebox's virtual tasting videos to see how he scored on the trivia questions.

compartes gourmet chocolate gift box tower
Compartes

Compartes signature chocolate gift tower

For the chocolate-loving dad

$110 at Compartes

You might need Dad to share a little if you gift him Compartes' chocolate gift tower. There's plenty to share: Each tower contains a 20-piece gift box of luxurious chocolates and two premium chocolate bars. You also get a small gift box of chocolate-dipped assorted sweets like apricots, Oreos, fruits, turtles and marshmallows. (Each tower may vary a bit depending on stock.) These luxury sweets are handmade in Los Angeles.

kiehl's ultra facial cream and creamy eye treatment
Kiehl's

The Ultimate Kiehl's Skincare Gift Set

For the dad who needs pampering

$59 at Kiehl's

Maybe a cleanser or face moisturizer aren't things that Dad would normally buy for himself, which is why this Kiehl's set makes a great gift. Six of the brand's top-selling products are packed up in this bundle: Ultra Facial Cleanser, Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Ultra Facial Cream and Avocado Eye Cream. 

microbrew beer bucket gift basket
GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Microbrew Beer Bucket

For the dad who knocks back the brews

$100 at GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Give Dad a hearty snack session with a Microbrew Beer Bucket from Gourmet Gift Baskets. He'll get six bottles of beer including Smuttynose Old Brown Dog, Fat Tire and Brown Ale by Shed Mountain. Plus beef jerky, popcorn and a variety of nuts are tucked in there for maximum enjoyment. What's not to love? 

leafd-box.png
Leaf'd Box

Leaf'd Seasonal Vegetable Garden Kit

For the dad with a green thumb

$50 at Leaf'd box

Get Dad's garden started with a Leaf'd kit. You can get this veggie kit as a quarterly subscription or as a one-time surprise box. It includes 10 starter plants in the box, so Dad will be all set to garden. There are cucumbers, peppers, squash and tomatoes all ready to plant, and video lessons and activities are also provided to ensure growing success. Bonus: A portion of each kit is donated to the OnetoOne program, which provides clean water to people in need.

vermont-wagyu.png
Vermont Wagyu

Dad's Dream steak gift box

For the dad who enjoys a good New York strip

$222 at Vermont Wagyu

Steak lovers will go nuts for this gift box from Vermont Wagyu. Included are two large NY Strip Steaks and one large Chuck Eye, shipped frozen in vacuum-sealed packages. A satisfied customer posts, "The Vermont Wagyu steaks were some of the best I have tasted. Seared at 600 degrees and served very rare." Cook these babies up for the Father's Day dinner of Dad's dreams.

revtown.png
Revtown

Revtown Men's Crate Bundle

For the dad who needs a wardrobe refresh

See at Revtown

Some dads find clothes shopping a chore. Take this chore off his plate for Father's Day with a Revtown Men's Crate Bundle full of fashion. He'll get two jeans, two shirts and a t-shirt, all for under $300. Choose from a variety of washes, styles and sizes and get custom staples just for Dad.

