Spoil Dad With the Best Father's Day Gift Baskets

Father's Day (June 18) will be here before you know it, and if you're looking for a present that'll really show pops how awesome he is, a gift basket is a worthy option. Of course, the fastest way to Dad's heart is through his belly, which is why we've included plenty of selections in the edible goods category, such as a decadent lobster meal and other father favorites like steak, beer and chocolate.

If you aren't into food delivery, send a box packed with stylish clothing or order up a fitness crate. There's even a starter veggie garden that'll ship right to Dad. Luckily, it's possible to find baskets that cater to all types of interests, so whether Dad is a foodie, a wine lover or a workout junkie, you're sure to find something he'll love. To help you out, we've rounded up a list of the best Father's Day gift baskets for every type of dad. Check out our list and solidify your position as Dad's favorite kid on Father's Day.

Zingerman's Zingerman's The Weekender Gift Box For the road-tripper $110 at Zingerman's If your Dad enjoys weekend getaways, you can't go wrong with this gift box from Zingerman's. Inside you'll find an assortment of sweet and salty snacks perfect for enjoying on the go, including a block of cheddar from Chabot's Creamery, a fresh loaf of farm bread, salami sticks, peanut brittle, coffee cake and more. It's pretty much everything he needs to take on his next road trip, and it's easy to freeze anything that doesn't get used right away. $110 at Zingerman's

The Runner Box The Runner Box For the fitness fanatic $38 at The Runner Box If your dad is serious about his fitness goals, consider getting him a gift box packed with everything he needs to stay motivated. Choose from The Runner Box or The Rider Box (both $38). The selection of items changes every month, but each box includes snacks and gear meant to help folks refuel after a long run or bike ride, including protein bars, energy bites, electrolyte hydration mix and more. $38 at The Runner Box

Knack Knack's Grill Master gift box For the barbecue king See at Knack Knack gift boxes are unique because you build them with only the products that you want, and prices vary depending on the items (and how many) you choose. Then Knack boxes it all up and sends it off. Options for The Grill Master box include cedar grilling planks ($15), mesquite smoking chips ($5), barbecue sauce ($10) and more. A custom note completes the thoughtful gift box. See at Knack

Vinebox Vinebox Trivia Tasting For the wine-curious dad $79 at Vinebox If the dad on your list is into wine, this convenient gift box is loads of fun. Vinebox has curated a collection of six European wines -- bold reds and crisp whites -- with trivia questions, so Dad can have the ultimate at-home tasting. After he's tried out each 100-milliliter serving, he can check out Vinebox's virtual tasting videos to see how he scored on the trivia questions. $79 at Vinebox

Compartes Compartes signature chocolate gift tower For the chocolate-loving dad $110 at Compartes You might need Dad to share a little if you gift him Compartes' chocolate gift tower. There's plenty to share: Each tower contains a 20-piece gift box of luxurious chocolates and two premium chocolate bars. You also get a small gift box of chocolate-dipped assorted sweets like apricots, Oreos, fruits, turtles and marshmallows. (Each tower may vary a bit depending on stock.) These luxury sweets are handmade in Los Angeles. $110 at Compartes

