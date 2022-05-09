Best Father's Day Gifts for DIY Dads

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Do you have a father or know one who's always building, creating and showing off his handiness or technical prowess? If so, with Father's Day around the corner, you're probably wondering what to get for a DIY dad.

Sometimes the best gift is simply a helping hand, but if you're looking for tangible items for your father, then getting him a gift that makes his DIY experience easier is always a good idea. If you're ready to spend some cash, we have you covered with a list of gifts that covers tools, accessories and even food kits that will keep him prepared for anything.

Etsy This is the kind of gift for the father who is always ready to fix something at a moment's notice. This multitool includes a hammer, nail puller, plier and wire cutter. If your dad needs to do anything around the house, he can whip this out and fix just about anything. To make this gift even more special, you can engrave it with a personalized message.

Amazon Sometimes, lugging a heavy toolbox around is just too much, but for the dad who loves home improvement projects, you can make it easier on him by grabbing this Carhartt tool bag. There's a main compartment you can open and close with a zipper. Plus, 23 exterior pockets and loops and 11 interior pockets will hold everything he needs to get the job done. This bag can stand up to tough conditions, especially rain due to its water-repellent design.

Amazon When your dad is working with heavy machinery and needs something to protect his ears, he'll thank you for these ear protectors from 3M. These have Bluetooth technology that connects to a phone or any Bluetooth-enabled device. There is an integrated microphone for hands-free calls and even an AM/FM radio so your dad can jam out to his favorite stations while having his ears protected up to 24 decibels.

Moosejaw After a long day in the yard, fishing, hunting or any other strenuous activity, a nice cold drink is always welcome. This Yeti Roadie 24 cooler is designed with permafrost insulation to make sure your ice doesn't melt and can hold 18 cans of his favorite drink easily.

Home Depot Is your dad in need of new tools? This 108-piece DeWalt chrome mechanic's tool set is a great one that has a removable power tools accessory case. Tools include hex keys, nut drivers, ratchets, a socket extender and much, much more.

Uncommon Goods There's got to be a dad out there who not only loves barbecue but also making his own sauces. And if your dad's the kind of man who experiments with new flavors, especially those of the spicy variety, then he'll love this hot sauce kit. This kit features ground and whole spices, distilled white vinegar, and other items including an instruction booklet with recipes. If you want to sweeten the deal, book him a pick your peppers: Pick Your Peppers: DIY Hot Sauce Class via Uncommon Goods for an additional 30 bucks.