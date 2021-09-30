Best wine gifts in 2021

Deciding on a great gift for a wine drinker can be as daunting as choosing a bottle of wine itself. At times, the choices feel endless and landing on just one is rather hard to do.

It's a good idea to stop and think about what sort of wine enthusiast you're shopping for before you really dig in. A casual wine drinker may not appreciate (or use) a fancy decanter as much as a more experienced wine drinker, for instance. A true oenophile, on the other hand, may not get much mileage out of a wine book or online class.

But the good news hidden in this abundance of wine gifts is that you can find something to fit just about anyone's style, including retro wine ware, modern accessories, tech-driven innovations and even a little kitsch. When it comes to picking a winning wine gift for the bottle popper on your list, a little thought and creativity goes a long way. And don't discount wine itself, either. If you choose the right wine club or wine subscription service, you'll be giving the gift of discovery and might lead your giftee to their new favorite varietal or winemaker. Now that's gifting gold.

From chic and simple wine glasses to giggle-inducing bottle stoppers, in-depth wine education and some fancy wine gadgetry, these are a few of the best gifts for a wine lover this holiday

Uncommon Goods These small and spherical works of art sit atop an open, unfinished bottle to keep it fresh and drinkable for later. Each one is hand-blown and represents a birthstone so find the one that corresponds to the wine drinker on your list and you've got yourself a pretty great gift.

Stemless wine glasses are very in vogue -- perhaps because folks are tired of breaking the stemmed type. Whatever the case, these stackable glasses are tres chic with a low center of gravity, just in case the next wine tasting gets a little rowdy. A set of 12 wine-sized 7.5-ounce glasses is just $20.

Pryce A Champagne bucket is a great gift because the recipient will think of you every time they pull it out to celebrate with a bottle of bubbles. This retro glass bucket with gold trim will keep sparkling, rosé or white wine cold or can stylishly hold bar ice for the next party. It's affordably priced at just $40.

Etsy Wine isn't all caviar and crystal decanters. Wine drinkers have casual days too and those call for a casual cap with a subtle nod to their tipple of choice.

Firstleaf I tried this wine club and have to say the hit rate of very good wines was extremely high for my moderately experienced palate. If the person you are gifting for would appreciate more nuanced, complex and premium bottles, First Leaf wine club would make an excellent choice. The palate quiz they'll take first is one of the most involved, honing in on specific varietal preferences and using several household name wines as taste benchmarks. In short, this is one of the best wine clubs for a wine enthusiast who has the basics down and is ready to launch into expert tasting territory. First Leaf offers six bottles of wine delivered per month for $90 -- $15 per bottle.

Williams Sonoma This wine decanter makes a lovely gift and was designed with high form and function in mind. It has a built-in aerator and strainer to get those big, chewy reds ready to drink even faster. It's also eye-catching but without being so fragile that a light breeze will send it toppling over.

Made In If the person you're shopping for is working with a mess of mismatched and not-so-great wine glasses, you can change that in one fell swoop. Chic direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Made In has some mighty attractive and modern wine glasses. You can snag a set of eight -- four red and four white -- for $99.

Murray's Cheese Stop me if you've heard this, but cheese and wine make a pretty solid pairing. Iconic New York cheese shop Murray's Cheese has a few subscriptions to choose from that'll make any wine drinker squeal with glee. While we're not talking about budget cheese here, you can prepay for three months of cheese deliveries starting at $175 total. Each shipment will include three to four expertly selected cheeses in a range of varieties.

Amazon Karen MacNeil's seminal work on wine is a must-have for any true wine drinker. Many have lauded it as the most complete wine book ever, and it contains loads of useful and usable information -- no matter what level wine drinker you are -- from the history of wine and wine-making to the intricacies of the many regions and varietals. All of this wine information is a total steal for under $20.

Macy's This might be one of the better wine inventions of late. It allows you to pour wine without removing the cork which means one- or two-glass types can pour without technically opening the bottle and exposing the rest of the wine to oxygen. It's also great for folks looking to age their wine -- with the Coravin you can sneak a taste and see if it's ready to roll or needs more time in the cellar.

