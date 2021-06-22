Best Prime Day vacuum and robot mop deals: Save on Roomba, Dyson, Shark and more

Deal Savings Price





























Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in the final stretch with deals on cordless and robot vacuum cleaners still going strong. We've listed the best specials we've found so far, including some big discounts on vacuums and robot mops from Shark, Samsung, Dyson and iRobot. If you're looking at your carpet right now and thinking, "it could be cleaner," you're right. Check the best deals out below.

Amazon This popular robot vacuum already had a low price. But Amazon has now cut the $176 Coredy Robot Vacuum's price down to $132. It's a basic model that cleans automatically and comes with a remote control.

Samsung The Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum cleaner usually costs $400. Right now though you can scoop one up for $299, a tidy savings of $101. This stick vac also comes with a rechargeable battery that's also removable, so you can swap in a new one in the future.

Shark Walmart is offering this reasonably priced Shark Robo-vac and mopping all-in-one model, which features row-by-row cleaning, voice control through Alexa or Google assistant, and can do simultaneous vacuuming and scrubbing for hard floor surfaces. At a current sale price of $339, it's down from a normal price of $479 and $10 less than we've ever seen it.

Amazon Usually priced at $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max already has a modest price tag for a robot vacuum cleaner. For Prime Day, though, Amazon has dropped the cost by a massive $220 when you clip the on-page coupon. For just $80, this gadget vacuums both carpets and hard flooring, connects with phones via Wi-Fi and works with Google Assistant.

iRobot This robot vacuum cleaner offers some of iRobot's most advanced features, including automated bin emptying, but at a lower price than iRobot's higher-end models. It's currently marked down from its normal price range of $540-$600, though we've seen it priced as low as $400 during a few Amazon sales this past year.

iRobot The iRobot Roomba 692 usually retails for $300 but on Prime Day is $100 less. The robot vacuum links to Wi-Fi, works with Alexa and can be controlled via the iRobot phone app.

iRobot Amazon and iRobot have slashed the price of the Roomba i4 Plus robot vacuum this Prime Day. Typically sold for $650, you can now get it for $400, a discount of $250. This machine empties its own dust bin, and links to Wi-Fi and the iRobot phone app.

iRobot The other piece of the iRobot floor cleaning system is the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. And on Prime Day the company has cut the price by $200. When a compatible Roomba finishes vacuuming, the Braava jet will leap into action and scrub your hard flooring.

Roborock With multifloor mapping and Alexa voice control, Roborock's S6 gets consistently good customer reviews for it's vacuuming, and though the mopping sounds lighter-duty than a dedicated mop would be, this model can pick up more dust and grime than a vacuum alone. With the clippable $20 coupon factored in, the S6 is priced as low as we've ever seen it.

Roborock Normally priced at $430, this Wi-Fi connected robovac with multilevel mapping and no-go zones has never dipped lower than this current sale. By clipping the additional $20-off coupon you can bring the sale price down from $330 to $310. The model boasts strong suction, good for homes with pets.

iRobot The Roomba S9 Plus currently ranks at the top of our best robot vacuum list here at CNET. When bought together with iRobot's Braava Jet M6 robot mop, the total price usually sets you back $1,600. Right now Best Buy has knocked $250 off of this bundle.

iRobot Usually $800, the iRobot Roomba i6 Plus is now $300 off. This robot vacuum cleaner connects to Wi-Fi, can be controlled through your phone and works with Alexa. And thanks to the included CleanBase charging dock, the vacuum empties its own dustbin, too.

Dyson is known for its top-notch design and though this model is a few years old, if the specs fit your needs, you can't really go wrong for $200.

Dyson Dyson's Animal model vaccums are highly regarded and the V7 is a good value at this sale price, especially when compared to similar but newer models (like a V15) at more than twice the cost. The offer is only good for Saturday.