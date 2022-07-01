Starlink Wins FCC Approval to Supply Internet to Moving Vehicles

The Federal Communications Commission has signed off on SpaceX's plan for its Starlink satellites to supply internet access to moving vehicles.

The FCC's order comes after the company has already signed deals with airline carriers including Hawaiian Airlines and JSX to provide in-flight WiFi to their passengers, Business Insider reported Thursday. Cruise line Royal Caribbean has also requested the service for its ships.

The new also follows SpaceX's May launch of a new Starlink for RVs satellite internet service, which is aimed at people frequently traveling in RVs, campers and other large vehicles. But that service, which costs $125 per month, isn't intended to be used while RVs are in motion.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted last year that the company had shipped 100,000 Starlink receiver terminals to customers. Starlink service is now available in 32 countries, with more expected to be added in 2023. The service, which has been available since fall 2020, relies on a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

It's also getting faster. Internet speed test outfit Ookla said earlier this week that Starlink has raced further ahead of competition, recording the fastest median satellite broadband speeds in most places it's offered and even outpacing the median speed of terrestrial fixed broadband services in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and several European countries.