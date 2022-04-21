'Lightyear' Trailer CNN Plus to Shut Down iOS 16 Wish List Google Earth Day Slideshow 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Delayed To 2023 Strongest Solar Flare in Nearly 5 Years
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

JSX to be First Airline to Use SpaceX's Starlink for In-Flight Internet

Independent air carrier JSX will be the first airline to use SpaceX's microsatellite internet service for passenger Wi-Fi later this year.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
jsx

JSX is plotting its next course in the age of COVID-19.

 JSX

SpaceX's Starlink uses a network of microsatellites to beam internet down to Earth, but its newest users will be much closer: JSX, an independent air carrier, has announced it will be the first airline to use Starlink for its in-flight internet.

Passengers on the independent airline will get to surf the web using Starlink free of charge when the service gets added to flights later this year, according to an official JSX tweet

Founded in 2016, JSX offers point-to-point flights between large and small airports mostly in California and Texas but also serving Arizona, Florida, Nevada and New York. The airliner uses smaller Embraer regional jets that seat around 30 passengers.

Read more: JSX jet service: We were social distancing before it was cool