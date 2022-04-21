JSX to be First Airline to Use SpaceX's Starlink for In-Flight Internet

JSX

SpaceX's Starlink uses a network of microsatellites to beam internet down to Earth, but its newest users will be much closer: JSX, an independent air carrier, has announced it will be the first airline to use Starlink for its in-flight internet.

Passengers on the independent airline will get to surf the web using Starlink free of charge when the service gets added to flights later this year, according to an official JSX tweet.

Founded in 2016, JSX offers point-to-point flights between large and small airports mostly in California and Texas but also serving Arizona, Florida, Nevada and New York. The airliner uses smaller Embraer regional jets that seat around 30 passengers.

