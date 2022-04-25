SpaceX's Starlink Will Offer Free Wi-Fi to Hawaiian Airlines Passengers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Elon Musk is having a huge week and it's only Monday. The billion dollar business man is in talks to buy Twitter, but his space exploration company SpaceX is also making big waves. Hawaiian Airlines will offer free Wi-Fi on flights to the US and Oceania through SpaceX's Starlink satellite system, it said.

Starlink is a collection of about 2,000 low Earth-orbit satellites designed to offer fast Wi-Fi around the world. The deal with Hawaiian Airlines is the company's first with a major airline, though independent airline JSX signed on to use Starlink earlier this year.

Hawaiian Airlines passengers will be able to use Starlink on select flights from the Hawaiian islands to the continental US, Asia and other countries when the service launches sometime next year. Flights between Hawaii's islands will not have the service.

The airline has yet to begin testing Starlink on its flights, according to CNBC.

"Historically, we've looked at our market and not seen great options over the Pacific. We actually don't have any connectivity on our fleet today," Avi Mannis, Hawaiian's chief marketing and communications officer, told CNBC. "The options have been improving over time, but we have waited until there was a product offering ... that we thought would live up to the expectations of our guests."

Neither Hawaiian nor Starlink immediately responded to requests for further comment.